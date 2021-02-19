“I have flown many times into Key West airport. Everyone has masks. If you don’t have one, they give you one. However, if someone is eating or drinking, they are allowed to remove the mask but must stay seated. Once finished, they replace their mask. The airport is doing a fantastic job.”
“It isn’t your island unless you buy everyone’s real estate. Please enjoy your piece of paradise and allow others to do the same.”
“While all poultry is fowl, not all fowl is poultry.”
“Some people don’t even know what they voted for concerning the referenda. The Voicer last week said 1,300 passenger ships allowed. Wrong — 1,300 ‘person’ ships; that’s 850 passengers, 450 crew. Pay attention before you start lecturing the rest of us.”
“Open the schools and open the windows.”
“Looking at the recent actions, or lack of, by our governor, do you want our towns and county managed by state politicians? We’d better be thinking about how to squash that one real quick. We may not agree on how our own leaders manage our affairs but at least they are ‘our’ leaders, not some remote person or group.”
“Government has hundreds of thousands of employees and trillions of dollars, yet they can’t create an efficient system to make vaccine appointments. It should have been done and tested last summer. Not surprised, they can’t even stop robo spam calls, as they promised.”
“There were four large buses, several campers and about a dozen cars parked on the bridle path to avoid paying for parking. Sure wish there was some kind of enforcement. But then again, the ‘no animals, no booze, no bicycle’ signs have never been enforced either.”
“Shame on the people who own an area laundromat. It is disgusting and dirty. It takes 30 minutes to sweep and mop the floor twice a day and have someone fix and clean the bathroom. I’m sure you live a good life on people that don’t have washers and dryers in their houses!”
“I would much rather see the Western Union in Waterfront Park than a bunch of affordable housing. Set it up for tours to generate funds for maintenance.”
“Wise enough not to cruise during a pandemic. Considerate enough not to hang wind chimes. Sensible enough to wear a mask. Fortunate to be retired. Frugal enough to live within our means. Not rich or perfect. Extra time and cash spent on local non-profits. Doing our best. How about you?”
“Comparing wind chimes to whistling, leaf blowers or other ambient noise is apples and oranges. None of those things happen at 3 a.m. None of them happen abruptly when the wind changes. None of them are constant on an otherwise pleasant breezy day. Take. Them. Down.”