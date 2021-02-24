“The promenade on North and especially South Roosevelt boulevards are used for recreation. If more electric vehicles are allowed to take them over, where are we supposed to go? The high school and middle school fields have been closed off to us and now this? Shame.”
“So, the City Manager feels underpaid at $180,000. To put in perspective, the Vice President of the United States makes $235,100.”
“The food and water I put out are for other birds, not chickens and pigeons. Chickens and pigeons just happen to eat it. Much like up north. I put out food for birds but squirrels ate it.”
“I gave up trying to get vaccinated in Monroe County, so I registered on the Miami-Dade website. Within 24 hours my husband and I had an appointment. Two days later we drove to Miami Zoo, got our Pfizer shots and were out of there in 25 minutes. Hello, Monroe?”
“The requirements and cost of licensing permits has killed the creative, eccentric vibe of Duval Street. Encourage street performers and artists. I hope it is not already too late.”
“Electric bikes are hardly green; the electric they use is probably produced from coal or nuclear plants, the batteries are an ecological nightmare to dispose of. Also walking and regular bike riding will decline if these sidewalk missiles are allowed to propagate.”
“On my way to the Artisan Market today and was cursed at because I made a comment to an adult male about mask wearing. The same adult male said what did I think of that? Is this really where we are at this point? I did tell him he should expand his vocabulary.”
“Under 65? No problem. A snowbird with a home, no problem. A permanent Florida resident older than 65 with health issues, get in line and wait. The vaccine system is really rigged. And all the while doses for health care workers may or may not be used, since they can have it, but don’t have to.”
“Speaking of benches, there is a grand total of three in the new give-away ‘park’ at the end of Duval. Impossible to sit on. The purpose of the park again?”
“Attention Public Works or sign makers: On Simonton, heading toward Front, there is a parking sign with a directional arrow to go straight ahead for parking at Mallory Square and the Westin. Let’s see, how many years ago did we have a Westin? We’re now two brands after that.”
“How about creating an honor roll acknowledging the Save-a-Grave contributors somewhere inside the cemetery. Or adding them to the Save-A-Grave flyer?”