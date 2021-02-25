“The City of Key West web site shows that 23 cruise ships are scheduled to arrive in May. Of those, only two meet the new requirements for size and passenger capacity. Why are non-compliant ships booked that will certainly be denied dockage? Do they know something the rest of us don’t?”
“I want to thank Key West Fire Department for their quick response to what could have been a disaster. We had just bought a new supply hose, which was defective, for our gas grill and the result was a fire in the grill. Very luckily the tank did not explode. We had a fire extinguisher, it did not work! Important point: you need to replace your extinguisher every two or three years; don’t assume it’s going to work! Thanks, fire guys — you are the best!”
“City Commissioners, you are totally misguided with your proposed e-vehicle ordinance. You should not exclude North and South Roosevelt boulevards and Palm Avenue in the ordinance. That is where they travel the fastest and those are very crowded walkways. Put them in the streets where motorized vehicles belong.”
“People are stealth camping at the end of Key Deer Boulevard. How do I get the authorities to take notice and do something?”
“Shame on you, commissioners, for making a leaf blower rule for Old Town that you’re unwilling to live with in your own districts. This is the product of a few noisy neighbors with a dash of nepotism thrown in.”
“Obviously, you pickleball players think you’re special. There are far more pickleball courts at Higgs than tennis courts. In fact, one tennis court was turned into additional pickleball courts.”
“I biked the Crosstown Greenway the other night to keep out of the wind on the promenade. The melody of the wind chimes was beautiful. Thank you for sharing.”
“Has anyone ever compared Keys crime statistics with the average Miami-Dade visitor? Whenever a stupid crime report appears in the paper, we can almost be certain that the culprit came from north of the county line. Bring back the 18-Mile Stretch blockade and watch our crime rate plummet again.”
“It should go without saying that whoever gets the top job at FKAA should have experience in the water and sewer infrastructure field, as well as experience managing large capital improvement projects.”
“The city should be prepared to triple the disembarkation fees if the state removes our ability to control our port. The funds could be used to pay for electrical hookups so the ships do not sit there all day belching their toxic fumes and soot all over that end of town.”
“With all of the new flights into Key West, I can now fly round-trip from Pennsylvania for less than $100. Can someone tell me why we’re so worried about cruise ship tourism when air travelers unequivocally cause more pollution, transport more disease and are even more budget-minded?”