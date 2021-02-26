“What’s everyone wearing to the one-year anniversary of 14 days to flatten the curve?”
“Yet another deadly crash on U.S. 1 and the county refuses to make immediate changes. Cameras, more patrols and all of U.S. 1 should be a no- passing zone.”
“Key West has the best children’s librarian. Ms. Patricia is so creative. We love the new window displays and her story times. Missing our library visits to see her.
“Since the whole world had been exposed to the virus, and had therefore developed natural immunity against it, the 1918 strain began to mutate and evolve in a process called “antigenic drift.” Slightly altered versions of the 1918 flu re-emerged in the winters of 1919-1920 and 1920-1921, far less serious.”
“Hello, Coffee Butler, oh how I miss hearing you, Cliff and Paulie performing. Stay well.”
“I don’t understand the resistance by some Voicers to vaccinating snowbirds; they go to all the same restaurants, stores and events that we do. If they become infected, we are just as likely to catch it from them as from a local who has it.”
“Just to provide facts, four of Oceania’s ships have 684 guests and 400 staff. It’s a cruise line that frequents Key West, has a very respectable clientele and meets the new Key West ordinances.”
“The Citizen’s guest column attempted to diminish and deny the violence and hatred of Jan. 6; in so doing, the writer blithely ignored the attack on the basic premise of American democracy, that is, the peaceful transfer of power. An investigative commission with broad powers is a must.”
“Using taxpayer dollars to subsidize a new housing project in Bahama village is the wrong approach. Rather than buildings for underpaid workers to live in, why not force Key West business owners to pay living wages?”
“Has anyone else noticed that the cheap cruise ship passengers are now apparently driving down to the Keys in their cars, causing crashes and killing themselves and our citizens? We’re now on track to have more deaths on U.S. 1 than in decades, and it’s only February.”
“The house on the corner’s yard crew has had one guy walking around blowing leaves now for 47 minutes, interrupting coffee and chats. I will take wind chimes over a leaf blower any day. Come on, city, ban those leaf blowers in Old Town quick!”
“Pickleball players accuse tennis players of thinking they are special due to the size of a tennis court. I wonder what they must think of baseball and football players? There tend to be far more pickleball courts in one area than tennis courts, football or baseball fields.”