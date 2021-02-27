“The five commissioners who voted in favor of allowing electric motorcycles on South Roosevelt should spend a half an hour sitting on a bench watching everyone enjoying themselves walking and biking. Then watch as these quiet motorcycles come along at 30 mph and scare the bejesus out of people.”
“Of course snowbirds and tourists get preferential treatment in Florida. We drive your economy.”
“How was it possible for the Monroe County School District to create a new Coordinator of Professional Growth and Community Relations position and hire someone to fill the position in under six weeks? No reasonable search for qualified applicants could occur in such a short time.”
“I was told by a manager at the Marathon grocery that masks are not required in the store. Guess he now makes the rules for Monroe County?”
“The word is out in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale that Spring Breakers aren’t welcome. The Keys need to follow suit. We must have a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking, alcohol on the beach, fake IDs and the like. Put a plan in place now.”
“Miami Beach has announced how they will deal with the Spring Break onslaught. I have heard of no plans by the City of Key West. I think it might be time to reassure local residents it will be handled.”
“The Voicer who feels s/he should have a ‘say’ in Key West because s/he pays real estate taxes: you have a ‘say’ when you actively contribute to community life, when you patronize local businesses year-round, when you volunteer at non-profits, when you collect trash at the beaches, when you contribute to local charities, when you donate books to the library, when you invest in Key West’s future by being active in the schools, tutor at the Boys and Girls club, be a mentor in Take Stock in Children ...”
“If the county gets 100 vaccine doses, what portion of that goes to second doses?”
“Why would the City of Key West actually consider giving a raise to the city manager? It is a slap in the face of most of the residents in Key West to complain that $180,000 plus incentives isn’t enough money.”
“In our polarized country, if your biggest concern is wind chimes, God bless you! What a world in which you must reside.”
“I agree with the bike rider: wind chimes are lovely when just passing through during a light breeze. That’s not what people are complaining about. It’s the stiff breeze from the wrong direction and resultant disorganized clanging and banging. If it happens late night it’s like cymbals in the bedroom.”
“Leaf blowers, cruise ships, tourists, U.S. 1, masks/no masks; the list goes on. The chronic complaining about everything when you are lucky enough to live in one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. with some of the best people truly nauseates me. If you don’t like it I am sure there are plenty of other places where you can go and be miserable.”