“Impressive crime drops. Thank you, law enforcement. Appreciate all you do to keep us safe. Lack of guests probably also contributed.”
“Last I checked, no one has ever died from wind chimes. For all those complaining, I promise you will be OK.”
“I’d like to thank all the residents and visitors who contribute to making Key West a safe, fun, interesting place we are lucky to call home. Where else can two major concerns be the number of pickleball courts and if we should feed the chickens. I love it!”
“The Key West chicken crossed the road. Now, six more weeks of tourists.”
“To the snowbird living in a motor home complaining about not being eligible for vaccinations in Florida: How about you drive your motor home back to your real home and complain there?”
“Wind chimes are a ‘Beware of Human’ sign. They signal people who are either trying to bother their neighbors or don’t care who might be disturbed. If you see big chimes on the upstairs porch you can be sure noise won’t be the last problem with those people.”
“County health stalled long enough and the state finally opened up a vaccine site. I’m now pre-registered to be told when I can register. This has been like a clown car.”
“I deal with your leaf blower, you deal with my wind chimes.”
“Instead of adding to the Key West airport, which results in bigger planes, more noise, traffic and congestion, why not add routes to Marathon, which has a longer runway and can handle larger planes and more traffic? Spread out the congestion and the financial benefits that come with it.”
“The new ordinance that makes it illegal to feed our chickens is rubbish. I’ve been here for 20 years and never heard of a single person infected by a chicken, nor is the population exploding. I’ll keep loving our mascots.”
“Is it anything more than common sense/courtesy to avoid disturbing your neighbors during wee hours of the morning? No blasting music, no blaring TV, no screaming arguments, no wind chimes. If you control it in your house and they can hear it in their house then you’re in the wrong.”
“If you want more pickleball courts, just fund-raise the money to turn the small parking lot at Higgs Beach into four more courts. Healthy living over parking!”
“As the great Steven Wright said, ‘Wind chimes are for people too stupid to know when there’s a breeze.’”
“It is reported that the Rural Health Network of Monroe County is on the list to become a COVID vaccine provider site and the agency is ‘just waiting for the vaccines to show up from the state.’ Yet Monroe County residents’ virtually only source is Publix, which has reduced people to compete for the few vaccine appointments against their relatives, friends and neighbors.”