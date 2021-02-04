“Put the Cuban plane somewhere in Key West, that’s our history, don’t sink it.”
“Loved my wind chimes but the bamboo ones made one neighbor’s dog bark and the metal ones hurt the other neighbor pup’s ears. We forget what doesn’t bother us can torture our furry friends with far more sensitive hearing.”
“Dear tennis advocate: Have you ever seen anyone stand in line to play tennis in Key West? People are stacked 30 people deep to play pickleball on a regular basis. Think utilitarianism, a necessary concept on our island of finite land.”
“Thank you, snowbirds, for contributing to our economy here. However, that contribution, unfortunately, does not entitle you to receive a COVID-19 vaccination here. Most of the local full-time residents do not have the luxury of two homes. Consequently, our option for obtaining a vaccination is here only. You have the option of receiving vaccinations at your place of residence. Surely you don’t want to rob us of our only opportunity to get vaccinated.”
“As a landlord, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to compete with taxpayer supported ‘affordable housing.’ Maybe it’s time to switch to ‘monthly’ vacation rentals.”
“Complaining to your neighbor about wind chimes or anything else sounds like a good way to get punched in the nose and start a blood feud.”
“The government only has a specified amount of vaccines to be rationed among us all. They looked at the population of each community and sent doses based on that population. You spend four months here so your dose was proportioned to your ‘home’ state; that is where your dose was sent.”
“Excessive noise is any noise that is under human control and unreasonably interferes with the peace, comfort and convenience of any person. That would be wind chimes. Take them down if asked.”
“Interesting that our elected Republican leaders from congress, the governor and the state legislature, on down to the Monroe County Commission all espouse policies to limit what we feel is good for our own community’s welfare. Seems like power and special interests rule over ideology.”
“Yes, we could have spent four months in the cold and snowy north with ‘Divorce Court’ just around the corner (40 years together). Or we could come to Key West where we could go for walks, ride bicycles, eat, drink and be entertained outside. Thanks for your caring about our health.”
“Sea glass, trash or treasure?”
“While we have much bigger fish to fry in the debate about the future of cruise ships in Key West, it is important to remember we still are, though all the historic times that may have divided us, a beacon of light in these trying times. Peace and love.”