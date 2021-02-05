“We keep hearing about vessel pump-outs, who’s going to do it, who’s going to pay for it. Seems like the bigger question is why are we doing it? If you’re going to live on your boat, you should be responsible for your sewage just like I’m responsible for my sewage at my home. So please answer the question ‘Why?’ “
“I had to go downtown today. I’d guess less than half of the tourists I saw had masks on. Code enforcement?”
“To all the whiners about wind chimes and night noises — you can buy a noise sound machine for as little as $20, and they work! I used to live across the street from the Green Parrot, decided to try one of these and have been using it ever since.”
“Why doesn’t the U.S. Navy provide docking space for a scrapped cruise ship that would provide affordable housing for the working class?”
“People sure seem convinced Key West can not survive without tourism. Key West was here long before tourism and will be here long after. Many cities survive without tourism; we too, will be one of them.”
“You may not ‘die of wind chimes’ but lack of sleep is life-altering. Geneva Convention disallows sleep deprivation for prisoners of war. Cruel and unusual punishment is no way to treat your neighbors.”
“How many marijuana shops does Key West need? How many are needed on Duval Street?”
“OK, we won’t won’t bike through the cemetery if the city converts Olivia to two-way for bikes only and limits cars to 15 mph or better and bans cars on Olivia except for residents and workers of the street’s residents. It has been done elsewhere.”
“Will Monroe County ever get a break? Two Walgreens, three CVS and you think these pharmacies will be giving vaccinations here. But no, not in Florida. However, Costco, Rite-Aide, Walmart and Kroger will be giving vaccinations in Florida. See any around here?”
“I have it on good authority that wind chimes cause cancer and kill birds.”
“Reading the Citizen’s Voice is a downer lately. I have lived in Key West for over 20 years, and I think it is one of the most beautiful and friendly places on this planet. I don’t know if all of you whiners and complainers have ever enjoyed living anywhere, but if you have, please go back!”
“I’m happy to see that the state is going to save us from our cruise ship folly. Many people who work in Key West and depend on cruise ship tourists live outside the city limits. How was it fair for us to vote them out of our One Human Family?”
“Hang the wind chimes in the Duval Loop bus and drive it through the cemetery.”