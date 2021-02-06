“You must be kidding! $5,000,000 and years to restore the Western Union, plus it has been waiting for redo since 2009. As a community don’t we have better things to do?”
“A wind chime fan is exactly the sort who would have a blood feud over the right to make the neighbors miserable. Most people want to be good neighbors, minimize the distress they cause others, even create happiness. Then there are the people who insist on keeping wind chimes.”
“Our commissioners are so concerned about supposed disease that chickens might spread but they don’t seem to concerned about COVID-19 that the tourists spread. You’ll ticket residents for feeding chickens but not tourists who don’t wear masks? We have much bigger problems than chickens.”
“I’m not a scientist, but wouldn’t it be more practical and protective to give a greater number of people a first dose before using the limited supply of vaccine for second doses? Yes, a second dose is needed, but can that be delayed longer?”
“Dear pickleball advocate: There is generally about an hour wait for a tennis court every morning at Bayview. The bleachers are full while people patiently wait their turn on the three courts we have. Pickleball players are not any more special than tennis players.”
“I was having such a hard time this year trying to find something to complain about and along come wind chimes, thank you.”
“Floridians just don’t understand how the snowbird tax dodge works. You live in an NYC penthouse, summer in the Hamptons, but your legal residence is in Key West. You have to be in Key West 183 days and vote here to save millions in New York income taxes.”
“To all those busting on snowbirds for wanting vaccinations, the decision was made by our governor. He chose snowbirds over you, knowing many will eventually settle here and may vote for him. The health department and Publix must follow his directives.”
“We’re all stuck at home these days. Some working and on calls. Most daytime noise is from others making a living and, basically, unavoidable. If you’re gratuitously adding to the racket, both day and night, you aren’t helping. Remember, like the sign says, we’re all in this together.”
“Citizens of Monroe County should be outraged that the Medical Center at Ocean Reef, a private club, was allowed to administer 4,000 vaccines that were not available to the public, only to club members. This represents over 85% of the vaccines given in Monroe County.”
“Hanging large, loud wind chimes just announces to the neighborhood ‘I am a jerk.’ At least it saves people the trouble of getting to know you and finding out over time.”
“Now I know why after five tries I am unable to get an appointment for the vaccine: politics trump health!”