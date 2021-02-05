“Will we be hearing from May Johnson again? Is this where her journal ends? My friends and I look forward to her exploits each morning and are saddened at the thought that this is good-bye!”
“A great idea is to laminate your COVID-19 testing card. It is going to be the new identification requirement in this age.”
“Vaccine doses allocated to Monroe County are based on population. Population is determined by the U.S. Census. Census questionnaires are mailed to all residences in March, instructing you to report where you live on April 1. Thus, many snowbirds are counted as Florida residents in the Census. We are.”
“To tourists (and some locals): If the restaurant/bar you want to visit has signs up saying that you have to wear a mask to enter, please put the mask on. As much as you hate hearing ‘Please put on your mask,’ employees hate saying it 100 times a day. Please!”
“Hanging wind chimes on the Duval Loop and driving it through the cemetery is an awesome idea — let’s do it for Zombie Bike Ride and wake the dead!”
“Kudos to The Citizen for the recent article on the deplorable condition of the Schooner Western Union. Since this is the result of several hundreds of thousands of dollars from both the City of Key West and the state, it is obvious a thorough audit of those funds is called for.”
“Wind chimes reveal a lot about a person.”
“Snorkeling and diving deaths in the Keys almost match those from automobile crashes. No one talks about it.”
“To the Voicer asking about standing in line to play tennis: almost every morning and on many evenings at Bayview tennis courts, players have to sign up on a waiting list to play. I have personally waited over an hour many times, especially on weekends. So it’s not just you.”
“Perhaps if we had the locals make pretty masks out of chicken feathers we could get the tourists to wear them. It seems health, common sense and courtesy isn’t enough reason for most of them.”
“I appreciate and commend our law enforcement officers, but also note the 17% crime decrease dovetails nicely with the percentage of 2020 where mainland criminals couldn’t get past the COVID-19 checkpoint. Causation or correlation?”
“You say that, ‘Excessive noise is any noise that is under human control and unreasonably interferes with the peace, comfort and convenience of any person.’ I say, that would be people who won’t stop complaining about wind chimes. Just give it a rest! You’re beginning to ring my chimes.”
“To the Voicer who is happy to see that the state is going to save us from cruise ship folly: I guess you have forgotten how the state treated Key West when it ‘improved’ North Roosevelt. The FDOT turned that road into a war zone and then, at their leisure, repaired it. Do you really think that Key West’s port should be run in the same manner.”