“My hope for 2021 is that Keys residents and visitors practice ‘Kindness to All’, everyday, like our One Human Family slogan was founded on. Be grateful of this time you have on earth.”
“My hope for the New Year is that instead of yelling at our selfish visitors to wear their masks, I can go back to yelling at them to stop urinating in my driveway. Isn’t life in Old Town grand?”
“Prayer for 2021: That Key Westers will be able to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. And it is our responsibility as a community and nation to provide them with the means to buy boots by providing jobs that pay a living wage and the opportunity to enjoy their unalienable rights.”
“I hope we all have a very prosperous and precedented New Year! Cheers!”
“My wish for 2021 is that the ‘Ban the Blower’ zealots be abducted by aliens. Aliens with a ship fueled by gas-powered leaf blowers and lacking mufflers.”
“With the promised new taxes heading our way, I predict 2021 will make 2020 look like a walk in the park. We have seen firsthand what our politicians think of the people and we are fed up with it.”
“We want a community that functions for the greater good, not just for those further lining their pockets.”
“Who is the man who sued the city over the validity of the New Year’s curfew? He is not a bar or business owner that we know of. Why is he dictating what Key West does? Is he speaking for you, because he is certainly not speaking for me.”
“To the person who suggested ‘democratic governing needs to be abolished,’ please tell us what form of government would replace it?”
“On a recent bike ride from Smathers Beach through Midtown and Old Town, I was shocked by the amount of trash that I saw. If everyone picked up the trash on their property or in front of their business, our island would be beautiful. Where’s our Key West Pride?”
“Why is there still not any signage regarding the mask ordinance in the arrival area of the airport? I was there the other day and arriving tourists were not wearing masks. Perhaps they don’t know? Signs should have gone up months ago.”
“Has the Key West City Commission or the mayor or city manager reduced the budget for the Key West Police Department? Have they cut KWPD positions? Effective when?
“The care facilities have been encouraging seniors to get the COVID vaccine but are totally unprepared to administer it. Miami and Broward have it, but you can’t get an appointment. As far as getting the vaccine in Monroe County, forget it.”
“I get it. You aren’t sick. You feel fine, even great. That’s why you wear a mask. Because if you are an asymptomatic carrier or in the most contagious period two days before symptoms develop, you feel fine. You don’t know you’re sick. Wear. Your. Mask.”
“To the reader who denounces the Key West citizens who voice an opinion by stating ‘I wish you would go back to where you came from.’ I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, One Human Family certainly seems to be gone.”