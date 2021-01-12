“’Higher-quality’ tourists are not cruise tourists. They take a cruise because it is budget-friendly and that is their socio-economic status. They, for the most part, are not coming back to rent a hotel room for one night of what the entire cruise costs.”
“’ In real life, the hardest aspect of the battle between good and evil is determining which is which.’ George R.R. Martin.”
“Operation Warp Speed hit stopped traffic at the 18-Mile Stretch. Occasional ‘The vaccine isn’t here yet’ updates from county DOH and EM use web sites and social media, something many older folks don’t use. The need for organization and communication didn’t sneak up us. Poor performance by those responsible.”
“I am thoroughly disgusted with the anti-maskers waltzing in places demanding service while disregarding that businesses rules. Don’t want to wear a mask? Fine! Only go to places that don’t require it! No business is required to serve you or allow you in and you’re not entitled to it either!”
“When and if we ever do get vaccine available, are they only going to make appointments Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.? It’s a matter of life or death to get this done rapidly.”
“The obituary for Larry Gene Child was the best obit I have ever read. Full of love, sincerity, and humor, it vividly captured a life well lived and a man most cherished. I never met him, but wish I had. Thank you for sharing his story with us all.”
“To the woman who let her mixed breed tan-and-white dog poop by the Cross Street bus stop at early Sunday morning: Shame on you. I offered you a bag to clean it up and you said ‘everyone drops their trash along here.’ You walked away. This neighborhood belongs to all of us. Be responsible!”
“The city, Monroe County and Lower Keys Medical Center continue to be derelict in the lack of a joint plan to provide proper vaccination sites, or the sign-up technology needed avoid the fiasco of the ill thought-out Gato disaster. Any sixth-grader could do it!”
“Can the people at the Anchors Aweigh please remember you have neighbors who work nights and be quiet before and after your 8 a.m. meeting. Please save the yelling and laughing for a later time.”
“How is it possible that the elders living at Bayshore Manor, in isolation since March, have not been sent to the front of the line for the COVID immunization? It’s disgraceful! Are they not connected enough or merely irrelevant? If this is a reflection on our society, it’s a pitiful indictment.”
“Why is enforcement of the mask ordinance so lax? Half of the people I see are mask-less. We need more signs and fines! If you don’t enforce an ordinance, why bother having one.”
“There are way too many aggressive drivers on Olivia Street; they threaten cyclists all the time. Its time to open the Margaret at Winsor Lane cemetery gate to pedestrians and bikes everyday so cyclists can finally feel safe. Madam Mayor, please do something!”