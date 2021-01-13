“For those looking for information on vaccines, I will summarize the Monroe County Health Department’s web page: ‘We don’t have vaccines. Don’t call, text, write or visit us. We don’t want to know who you are. One day we will get vaccines. Someone will make a registration form. Patience, please!’”
“Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Carlos Gimenez had no recognized legal grounds to challenge the Pennsylvania electors’ presidential vote for Biden and no constitutional authority to overrule the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding the counting of mail-in ballots. They disgraced themselves, this state and its citizens.”
“I support the Key West garbage and recycling collectors! Bravo, fine workers, you remove my refuse weekly with nary a complaint. A parade should be organized, I also like the people who clean our streets every morning; prepare the flags!”
“I am absolutely astounded Monroe County still has no vaccine clinics for COVID-19. City of Key West firefighters are still not vaccinated. Why isn’t anyone taking the reins on this? As usual, we are the last to receive any help from the governor.”
“Have Publix, CVS and Walgreens administer the COVID shot just as they do the seasonal flu shots. What is the holdup? It is being done in other counties in Florida. Incompetence reigns in county and city governments in Monroe County.”
“All of you anti-maskers have heard of a business’ right to refuse service, haven’t you? What makes you so special to demand a service (restaurant, bar or store) that you don’t have to abide by that businesses rules? You don’t have the right to cause a scene or berate employees!”
“Speed kills Key deer? Who is giving the deer speed?”
“In regards to Linda Grist Cunningham’s article on Saturday: We, too, heard through the ‘telegraph’ to go sign up for the vaccine at the Gato Building. To our surprise, my over-65 husband was given the vaccine on the spot. I don’t think Tuesday was a fluke; just some disorganization.”
“Our newly elected Rep. Carlos Gimenez abhors the dictator style government in Cuba but voted last week in Washington to overturn the constitutionally protected electoral college results in support of a would be dictator in this country. Gimenez should resign for his lack of adhering to the rules of the Constitution.”
“In the middle of a pandemic with looming catastrophic budget cuts, the superintendent and school board are adding an new administrative job position. Watch carefully for who they put into this position.”
“I am sorry your father was denied a vaccine with his North Carolina driver’s license. When you have a limited supply of a commodity that is distributed by population our supply is based on locals getting theirs first. Then snowbirds, if there is extra. Your father’s dosage was sent to N.C.”