“Ocean Reef Club is part of a Monroe County, yet the head of our health department, Bob Eadie, claims he ‘doesn’t know’ how they got vaccines and are vaccinating their wealthy, connected residents while the rest of us twist in the wind.”
“Carlos Gimenez went against the Speaker of the House, the President-elect, the new Senate majority leader and the most powerful Republican in the Senate. Good luck in getting federal resources for the Keys.”
“The people who are going to Anchors Away should be respected. They’re working really hard to stay where they are because of people like you who work late nights.”
“My snowbird father met all published state and Monroe County requirements when he was turned away from the vaccine. Your ‘locals first’ opinion is just that: an opinion. I’m a local and have opinions too, but I follow the laws, rules and directives of the state and our county!”
“Divide up the city. Make an announcement. Send trucks through neighborhoods giving shots. Repeat.”
“Due to the workforce housing shortage, I have decided not to buy a winter home in Key West. You can thank me by putting me up in the Pier House for two weeks in Feb. See my GoFundMe page.”
“There are a very large number of bikes riding the wrong way on Olivia and putting themselves in danger. Please enforce traffic laws.”
“The Florida Health Beach Program is still reporting poor nearshore water quality at our Key West beaches in November and December, and not a cruise ship in nine months. The city should clean up their own house instead of pointing fingers at the ships.”
“I am shocked and saddened by a post that I recently saw about people from 8 to 80 who had COVID-19 and were better in a week. No big deal, right? As of today, I have five friends in different states who have died of COVID. Anyone who doesn’t think this disease is serious is either lucky or living under a rock.”
“DOH reports they have only 1,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but official state vaccine report says we have administered 1,507 here in Monroe County as of Sunday, including 47 second doses. Doesn’t add up.”
“There are some cruises with ‘higher-quality’ tourists. For the most part, they are the ships that would satisfy the current law after the referendum. You do not pay Carnival prices to be on those ships.”
“I think it is time for citizens should take to the streets regarding the apparent passivity of the health department in ‘waiting for vaccine.’ I want to hear what proactive steps Mr. Eadie is taking to obtain more vaccine.”
“We all have our burdens to bear. A little compassion and a white noise machine might just do the trick.”