“Ocean Reef Club is part of a Monroe County, yet the head of our health department claims he ‘doesn’t know’ how they got vaccines and are vaccinating their wealthy, connected residents while the rest of us twist in the wind.”
“In a Hometown! debate for Monroe County Commissioner, challenger Eddie Martinez argued putting a toll on U.S. 1 to raise needed county funds was a simple mater of just doing it and why hadn’t the incumbent done that? Now, he claims that to impose the toll requires charter status. Bait and switch?”
“Just because you were lucky enough to get the shot, don’t be insisting how peachy the system is now.”
“The Citizen reports that Ocean Reef has been vaccinating its residents. Ocean Reef? The local hospital and health departments can’t get more vaccine and the those at Ocean Reef has access to vaccine. Maybe Mr. Eadie should seek out how Ocean Reef got vaccine and take a more proactive stance in obtaining it.”
“I believe people agree we need less hatred and division locally, nationally and globally. So, why don’t we just do it? It starts with each individual person.”
“COVID-19 has taught me that One Human Family includes far more black sheep than I ever imagined.”
“So you are disgusted by Gimenez’ first official vote? Did you, as one of his bosses, call his office prior to saying to not vote as he did? Many of his constituents did and requested he vote as he did and, based on one’s interpretation, it may or may not have violated the Constitution.”
“Vaccines: Remember the movie ‘Titanic?’ The paralyzing unacceptance and incomprehension of leadership (the captain). A lack of organization deploying and assigning seating in the lifeboats. The feigned concern yet utter disregard for those in steerage. An expectation of privilege among first class.”
“A local business owner has continued to demonstrate that he is not interested in our community or even his employees, just his own interests. The city and the county should never again do business with him or grant him any kind of dispensation for his projects.”
“While the cruise ships spew smoke and churn up our near-shore waters covering all living flora and fauna, the ‘quality’ passengers buy T-shirts with rude slogans and frequent bars.”
“’Sick and tired’ is definitely sick! Not sure what rock he is living under but he is not a part of Key West. Without the service industry and all those with real business and real jobs, Key West would once again be Bone Island.”
“The news reported that no one won the $500+ Million Powerball. They are wrong. I won! After the numbers were drawn, I said over 150 times I won. That makes it true. I won! Give me the money! (The rumor I didn’t buy a ticket is irrelevant). I won!”