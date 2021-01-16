“Can someone please help me with this? Many on the island are completely paranoid about dying in the streets from COVID-19, destroying our economy and driving out tourists, but our airport is adding two brand new airlines bringing in hundreds more people here a day? Which is it?”
“The School Board abdicated their role to advertise, interview and select the most qualified and appropriate candidate to lead the district as superintendent. Do your jobs!”
“How are businesses doing without cruise ships? I cannot believe the traffic in town and hoping businesses are doing OK.”
“Once again our government officials have failed up. The health department has been an absolute failure and there is no accountability whatsoever. Then we spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on ‘rapid’ COVID tests but the FDA just published an article that they are unreliable. Useless government!”
“Oh, spare me, Carlos Gimenez. You said you are concerned about (non-existent irregularities) in Arizona and Pennsylvania that you had to vote against the will of the people. I glad you got all of the Keys’ problems solved so that you have time to worry about other states.”
“The reason cyclists go down Olivia the wrong way is they don’t want to get run over on Truman and there is no other convenient way to go west. Open a few cemetery gates and the problem will be solved.”
“If everyone in political office who has failed to follow the Constitution had to resign for their ‘lack of adhering to the rules of the Constitution,’ there would be no politicians left except for the really, really, really chronic, thieving, serial liars. (Oh, wait a minute!)”
“Florida Health Monroe website states: ‘The website and hotline are not live yet as vaccines have to arrive in the county first.’ Wouldn’t it be prudent to register citizens wanting the vaccine immediately? Then immunizations can begin when vaccines arrive and the number of additional doses needed will be known.”
“Opening more of the cemetery gates is a terrific idea, I would love to be able to walk to simply walk across the cemetery and eat or shop on Truman. Why are all the gates closed anyway?”
“Key West citizens, it’s time to take down those campaign signs!”
“Local governments have to deal with the governor and legislators ignoring the Florida Constitution about home rule. Now a county commissioner wants to make the county a ‘charter government,’ which would give the county pre-emption powers to prevent Keys municipalities from enacting laws commissioners oppose.”
“Did I read that the director of our Department of Health stated that he was unaware of how Ocean Reef had been vaccinating its residents? Last I checked Ocean Reef was in Monroe County.”