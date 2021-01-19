“To the amazing, selfless, underpaid health depart staff who are working diligently to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to your community: Thank you. We see you.”
“It is time to cut through all of the customary bureaucratic red tape with the vaccine rollout. Take the shot to the streets or this will take forever. There is a need to think outside the box.”
“If you were so angry about a non-mask wearer creating a scene and causing havoc, why didn’t you do something about it?? Or did you just sit on your backside allowing an employee to be abused? Wimp!”
“The paper reports that business is ‘soaring’ at the Key West airport with more airline passengers that before the pandemic. At the same time, reported CV cases in Key West are also ‘soaring.’ What precautions does the airport take to ensure the safety of residents from all the visitors coming in from around the world.”
“Where are the face masks in the photo of the drink cart at Duval Street pocket park at Southernmost House?”
“ ‘It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.’ — Mark Twain”
“Regarding the Voicer who set up a GoFundMe account for the Pier House: considering the lack of vaccine here, s/he would be well served to not come at all. As long as the residents go without being vaccinated, we will be subjected to infection and be a danger to uninfected visitors.”
“The county charter proposal is nothing more than an attempt to let wealthy Key Largo politicians take over control of Key West. Say goodbye to One Human Family if this passes.”
“Please do away with the Duval Loop. The city added 65 busses stopping at my house daily. The noise pollution and diesel pollution is outrageous. We have the most beautiful weather in the United States. People should be walking the short one mile of Duval Street. How about propane busses?”
“So Ocean Reef has their own COVID-19 vaccination program for its residents, but the local health department knows nothing.”
“I just read where the airport added another flying petri dish company to the rolls.”
“The fair way to first give vaccines is to the locals that have local identification. The snowbirds can fly back to wherever they came from to get their shots.”
“As a member of Anchors Away, I strongly disagree with the post that said that members are working very hard ‘because of people like you who work late nights.’ This couldn’t be any further from the truth! This club teaches that we are all responsible for our own behavior, not anyone else!”