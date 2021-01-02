“Many tourists use our community as a playground with no respect for local regulations. We should discourage that type of tourism.”
“Sick and tired of hearing about everything hurts the service industry. Well, COVID-19 hurts me. Get a real job, not something for a hobby where your salary depends on the charitable tips from strangers. I can’t help you when you won’t help yourself and take adult responsibility.”
“I was in need of medical care the other day. After waiting at one local office, I left in disgust because this local could not get seen in a timely fashion due to all of the New Yorkers showing up for their return-from-vacation COVID-19 tests.”
“It is incredibly selfish for tourists to come here right now. They are putting a strain on our healthcare system. They have to have COVID-19 tests before they can return home to many states after their vacation. Why do our healthcare workers have to work overtime for these selfish people?”
“Since roadblock was opened in March we have watched the empty or almost empty, noisy, polluting Duval Loop continue. Why?”
“CDC stats: 1.5% spread caused by bars/restaurants; 75% spread caused in households. What do you think about your science now?”
“I guess many are thrilled at the money, time and effort put into the corner of 5th Street and Seidenberg. Useless obstacles added that have absolutely no obvious value. Hope you all are happy who have been on that committee. Right on! What do you want to get into next?”
“If your mother had to wait to get a room in our 167-bed hospital because they have two COVID-19 patients, we have much more serious problem.”
“Just like COVID-19, heart disease, cancer and alcoholism all have innocent victims. Don’t forget about the family of someone who dies of a heart attack resulting from obesity or a second-hand smoke victim who dies because someone smoked near them or a wife whose alcoholic husband abused her.”
“For those who aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously, a friend of mine tested positive back in July. He is a healthy 51-year-old man and is still suffering the long-term effects of it every day when he wakes up (stiff, sore and lots of pain). For your family, your friends and your neighbor’s sake, please mask up Key West!”
“For those Northerners who like to winter here, and claim Florida as your residence for tax purposes, we are having a pandemic. Stay home. Wait until all of the service industry workers have endured the virus or fled. It’s not safe for you here.”
“Things Key West could do to combat spread of virus: limit sales of alcohol from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., reduce indoor capacity to 50%, close Duval for pedestrian traffic only and post large signs that masks are required. It would show our tourists we care. Other places are doing it and it’s appreciated.”