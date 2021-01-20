“More people have died on U.S. 1 than from COVID-19 this year in Monroe County. When are we going to pass an ordnance to stop cars and keep our citizens safe?”
“Everyone knows that Ocean Reef is in Monroe County. But Monroe County cannot afford to be in Ocean Reef. Those people live in their own world and play by their own rules. It’s called privilege.”
“The city can send a formal notice to the property owner reminding that drinking in the pocket park is illegal unless seated and served at a table. Place a sign next to the liquor kiosk saying the same thing. Ticket people who buy and drink in the park. Problem solved.”
“Finally, an organization on the island bringing an upscale ‘event’ to Key West. Thank you, Tropic Cinema. Seeing a world premiere film selected by Sundance Institute in Key West is exactly what I needed after a (bad) 2020.”
“The cemetery gates are closed because its a cemetery! It’s not a shortcut for your bikes or a place to walk your dogs or a tourist attraction or a thoroughfare. It’s a final resting place for our loved ones. Walk your big butts around the place.
“An idea: The Monroe County Health Department has a list of people over 65 who registered at the Gato Building a few weeks ago for the vaccine. Why not organize the list according to age? Oldest first. Age does have its pluses.”
“Kudos to the Board of Education for their focus on career education. This should include financial life skills like borrowing, investing and insurance. So many people suffer because they do not have a basic understanding.”
“State law says campaign signs must come down within 30 days after the election. Railings, fences, windows, yard signs wherever. C’mon people. Don’t be that guy making us look like a trash heap.”
“So, two private businesses work together and go through the approval process and acquire all the permits and pay for all of that out of their own pockets to eliminate the putrid stench and visual disgust at the entrance of our Key West Marine Park, and you complain that they sell a few frozen pina coladas?”
“It’s interesting to see how people think without tourism this would be a wasteland. That’s not true. Key West would be a small, wealthy community just like many others in Florida.”
“One doesn’t need a calendar to know it’s season — observe the golf carts that don’t turn off their turn signal.”
“Thanks, Monroe County workers, for mowing between U.S. 1 and the golf course. Any chance you could dump the trash barrels located near the 14th tee boxes?”