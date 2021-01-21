“They need to leave egos out of the vaccine program.”
“It is still ridiculous to see groups like Key West In Your Face enter our businesses without masks while the pandemic is raging. Their videos are rolling while they are making excuses for not wearing masks and making no attempt to social distance. This group needs to set an example. Mask, distance, wash!”
“No disrespect was intended for any of the members at Anchors Away. The comment was aimed at the disgruntled neighbors.”
“The Southernmost House frozen drink cart is a refreshing change from having a big corporate watersports ticket booth there with salespersons barking at the public. We need to get closer to no ticket booths on Duval Street any chance that we get.”
“Anyone else think we should change the county name to Moron County? I can’t believe how many ignorant and moronic elected and appointed people are here. Packing as we speak!”
“A news article stated that the city has collected more taxes than the previous year. They did this without any cruise ships for nine months. The argument that we need the cruise ships just failed.”
“County representatives! Do something about how dangerous U.S. 1 is! Idiots from Miami, where it’s like playing Mario Kart driving, continue to put our lives in danger. Add cameras, no passing allowed, a minimum speed limit and add turn-offs so tourists can stop and take photos of water.”
“It’s over. Your campaign sign is so five minutes ago. Whether you won or you lost it’s time to take it down.”
“I listened to Carlos Gimenez’ explanation on why he thought that Arizona’s election laws were flawed. His pretzel logic gave me a headache. I guess a Miami politician has a better grasp of Constitutional law than 60-plus judges and the U.S. Supreme Court. Does he represent the Keys or Arizona?”
“Socialism – Government knows what’s best for you, what you ‘should’ want, what you can have, what you can say. Belief in God is its enemy. Freedom dies. The state dictates life. Is this price worth it to get free stuff until you run out of other people’s money?”
“Low-budget airlines are now coming to Key West! Now the trash is going to fly in versus float in!”
The head of Health Department does not know how Ocean Reef got vaccine. Here is a novel idea: pick up the telephone, call Ocean Reef and ask. Then tell the Keys residents how it was done.”