“We should close up these islands tighter than a no-see-um’s keister until we are vaccinated. Give some incentive to get it moving.”
“The airport and BOCC want to trash protected wetlands so they can expand the airport. This is an unconscionable decision that benefits tourists to the detriment of the environment. Absolutely shameful and entirely hypocritical.”
“It’s pathetic that Publix is able to vaccinate more people than our health department. Publix is far more organized and prepared than our health department.”
“I love Key West. Even after 20 years, I still see something new and beautiful every day. But that is never true when I read the Citizens’ Voice. Do you people even like it here?”
“To the Voice writer who suggested prioritizing the existing list for COVID-19 vaccines by age, you are a little late. It appears the list is already prioritized in favor of the connected, wealthy and friends. No website, no transparency. A fishy smell here in the Keys swamp.”
“I’ve been here almost 23 years and I’ve never heard of Key West Marine Park. Where is that?”
“TDC will no longer provide hotel occupancy stats to the media? What are they hiding? How about a real independent review of what they are doing?”
“When is the city going to come around to ‘best usage’ of our finite amount of land on this island, and convert tennis courts to pickleball courts? Tennis courts are vacant while pickleball courts are always overcrowded.”
“Per usual, the commissioners say it’s OK for the tourists to ignore our ordinances and it’s the residents that are the problem (regarding the chicken-feeding ordinance). Why are the commissioners so hostile toward residents and the tourists always get a pass? A law is a law.”
“Unfortunately that is how it always starts, with ‘a few frozen pina coladas.’”
“The city needs to extend the paid parking at Smathers. RVs have taken over the bridle path and the extended part on the beachside where they don’t have to pay. We’re missing lots of revenue as I just passed a dozen or so RVs.”
“Yes, my campaign signs are down. Now my flag just has a name on it, doesn’t say ‘vote for’ so is it still a campaign sign? I see it as basically flying a team flag sign or flying your home state flag.”
“Why in the world would the Monroe County Commission hold a meeting on Inauguration Day? So disappointing and insulting to the citizens of the Keys.”