“We were dying from COVID-19 and now we’re dying from the state and federal rollout incompetence.”
“I want to thank The Citizen for the great, in-depth article on the Chamber of Commerce. It shows what most of us already knew. The Chamber has little interests in the needs and concerns of the vast majority of Key West residents. It only serves the needs of a few wealthy business owners.”
“How is it that, to date, 40% of vaccinations in Monroe County have occurred in Ocean Reef? If there was ever a need for an investigation!”
“Who allowed a permit to be issued for the historic Cypress House on Caroline Street to be painted?”
“First it was that we were receiving information about vaccine unavailability in drip, drip, drip fashion. Now we are receiving vaccine from Publix in that same drip fashion. Five hundred doses on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 900 doses on Jan. 23. Now we wait to Wednesday, Jan. 28.”
“By my calculations, Monroe County receives .02% of the amount of vaccine that Publix makes available for a number of counties. Are our needs so minuscule compared to other counties or are we once again being treated as the poor stepchild as we have been when the state is involved with Key West?”
“We are worried about chickens? We should make it illegal to feed tourists! They cause more damage than any number of chickens!”
“The answer to making U.S.1 safer is definitely not cameras and no passing. It’s adding safe passing zones (multiple travel lanes north or southbound). Do you take U.S. 1 very often? Doesn’t seem so, friend.”
“We can’t get enough vaccines, kids can’t go to school full-time, a mask ordinance we can’t or don’t enforce, three new COVID-19 deaths today but we’re scheduling festivals that attract thousands of tourists. Seems like another bad idea.”
“It appears that the Department of Health has turned over vaccinations to Publix. The DOH website still not up. Increased access to a shot is not happening; just passing the ball. I don’t get it.”
“So it is not the increased 737 air traffic at 7 a.m., is it the constant din of what we might call background noise. Harleys, loud cars, scooters without mufflers. No, this time it is windchimes. Please, if you have a problem with windchimes, consult your neighbor, not the Voice.
“European travelers to U.S. must provide a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine upon arrival. Show a passport, maybe have a visa. Undocumented migrants can come in a super-spreader march, cross the border and come back for a hearing whenever. Catch and release. Yep — that makes sense.”
“Wow, we have now reached an all-time low in our society. People are actually complaining about — wait for it — wind chimes? Thanks for giving me a good laugh!”
“Need to end the parking on Flagler at Twelfth Street. You can’t see what is coming from the east on Flagler. Very dangerous.”