“The residents of Key West and the Keys have a lot more power than they realize to determine what life is like here. Instead of having business determine how things are run, let the voters decide.”
“The folks in Ocean Reef likely got vaccinated because someone was proactive and made an actual effort to secure the vaccine, unlike what is happening with our health department.”
“We should pass an ordinance to stop feeding tourists with no masks! Really, city leaders? Trash tourists are making us sick and you are more worried about three fun people feeding chickens?”
“The cemetery isn’t closed and one more gate open isn’t going to hurt anyone. There are 22 gates into the cemetery and only two are opened daily. Why is that?”
“Face facts. Key West is a big adult theme park concession stand.”
“For the writer who is bashing the mayor for not enforcing the mask ordinance. The Key West Police and Code Departments take their direction from the City Manager.”
“Wind chimes are simple. If they’re disturbing your neighbors and you’re asked to take them down then do so. You don’t ‘need’ them. They don’t serve a function. Everyone is entitled to a good night’s sleep.”
“Don’t you dare take away any more tennis courts! By your definition, Pickleball courts should take over places that are empty some of the time. Why aren’t you talking ball fields, church parking lots, or sections of beaches and parks? Our public tennis courts are busy twice daily for hours!”
“Funny, the La Concha hotel opened in 1926. Almost 100 years ago and is still in operation. However, city and utility buildings erected later only seem to last about 40 years. Maybe because rebuilding uses someone else’s money?”
“So the City Commission has posted another ordinance that they cannot or will not enforce; makes you wonder if they don’t have anything better to do. Ridiculous waste of time. To my knowledge there’s never been a ticket issued to someone for throwing a cigarette butt on the ground.”
“A church has a banner and a yard sign at The Triangle. Can any church do that?”
“My wife and I have been snowbirds in Florida for 14 years (four months each year). Since we are not residents we are not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We live in a motorhome, therefore we do not meet the requirements. Thanks for caring about your elderly part-time citizens.”
“The city’s Marine Park can be enjoyed by walking to the southern end of Duval Street.”
“So many awful comments about vaccines. Closing the road seemed to ruin the lovely caring vibe of Key West. Please get back to caring about your neighbors and being thankful some are being vaccinated. You will get your turn.