“If the county gets 100 vaccine doses, what portion of that goes to second doses?”
“Key West mayor and commission, how can the public take your mask law serious when you do not require your own city employees to wear masks? See the indoor surveillance video for your marina office any time of the day.”
“I logged into COVID vaccination site at 6 a.m. and was in a queue for 1.5 hours. Then all appointments were booked. What a joke. There must be a better way.”
“Governor DeSantis: ‘I saw some of this stuff Biden’s putting out, that he’s going to create these FEMA camps, not necessary in Florida ...’ President Biden proposed ‘federally run mass vaccination sites,’ not ‘camps,’ a pejorative word ever since World War II.”
“Regarding the chickens. We live in the Casa Marina neighborhood and our neighbors feed the chickens. At night they roost in our tree and cackle throughout the night. The noise is bad enough but then we have the feces to contend with. Something needs to be done.”
“Wind chimes are known to keep evil spirits away. How are you still there?”
“Cypress House was once painted white and is being restored to its historic appearance. You may miss the weathered look but owners are acting consistently with Historic District guidelines as determined by appeal of an initial HARC permit denial.”
“OK, once more for the people not paying attention. COVID-19 is different form heart attacks, high blood pressure, murder and car accidents because it is contagious. Those other things are not. Get it?”
“In response to removing tennis for pickleball courts, a third of the Higgs beach courts were already converted to pickleball. Last week all tennis courts were full each time we went to play, with about 25% of the pickleball courts in use. There are times when this is reversed. Maybe just add additional courts rather than removing tennis?”
“Why are you telling us your definition of socialism? No one wants America to be the things you list. Government provision of education, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency help, the military, regulating against pollution, unfair business/employment practices, and ensuring basic healthcare for each other is not socialism!”