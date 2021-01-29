“There were 250 vaccines available in Monroe County on the Publix website Wednesday morning, while Palm Beach County was allotted more than 8,000 (32 times as many). Is the population of Palm Beach County more than 32 times the size of Monroe or, wait, could it be something else about Palm Beach?”
“City Manager, please submit a report showing the number of fines given and collected from the few businesses who continue to thumb their noses at the city by not enforcing mask laws. It’s no secret. They brag about it. Fine them daily!”
“Wind chimes are like yappy dogs and crying babies: their parents love them and everyone else just wishes they would stop.”
“There are 17,592 seniors older than 65 in Monroe County. On Wednesday, there were 250 available COVID-19 appointments. Would someone in our health department do the math?”
“According to the CDC and published by the Tampa Bay Times, Florida has only vaccinated 53% of the doses it has received from the federal government. It is clear that the backlog resides in Tallahassee.”
“Anyone else getting Christmas cards now that were mailed in December? It’s not only here, friends in other states are having the same problem. I thought we dodged a bullet with no large-scale mail-in ballot delays last November. I guess, like COVID, the worst USPS performance was saved for the holiday season.”
“It was once a lovely, inspirational pathway through the cemetery that gave us all a moment to reflect and smell the roses, while de-cluttering the streets. So they said the gates were closed because of dogs and homeless camping. This should be easily resolved with signs, ordinances and fines and a minimal amount of surveillance.”
“While so many of us are desperately trying to get a vaccination, it’s pretty disturbing to learn from a nurse that doses are lying unused at the hospital. Why? Because a number of staff there are afraid to be vaccinated. Also comforting to think they’ll be working with you if you need medical care at that level.”
“Feed the homeless, not chickens!”
“The paltry dribble of vaccine we get is used right away. What are the 10,000 un-vaccinated National Guard going to do to help? Get them to lean on Moderna.”
“To the fellow feeling slighted. So far vaccinations for any person 65 or older, with proof of residency in Monroe County, are a joke. To date, the Publix website has produced a lot of very frustrated people. When vaccinations are readily available, they will beg people to get them.”
“I like our county libraries but they are old, run down and still not open, but schools and bars are. Key West should open its own library. At least then it would be run properly.”