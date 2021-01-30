“Let us watch very carefully to see if the Monroe County Department of Health is capable of making a fair, equitable, impartial and transparent distribution of its scarce COVID-19 vaccine; without favoritism, cronyism or nepotism.”
“The library has been closed for almost a year now. At least let us in by appointment. Other businesses have opened and are doing great, so why can’t the library?”
“I did a dance around my Key West living room when realizing that after three days of failing to let me log into the Publix covid-19 web site, I was in! Filled out all the questions (better have your Medicare Card information) and it finally gives me the appointment option. Homestead! No, thanks, I’ll wait.”
“If you had migraines and your neighbor hung clanging metal wind chimes, then you’d feel differently. All night. No break. Asked nicely if they’d mind relocating them and told to stuff it. Really? Thanks, neighbor.”
“A simple solution to the cemetery would be to open up a few more gates for three months and see what happens. If things are positive keep them open if negative, close them.”
“To the four-month snowbirds, if you were so concerned with your health and being unvaccinated you should not have traveled across the country during a pandemic especially being elderly and at high risk.”
“A common film motif is the ringing of wind chimes to signal imminent danger. Maybe that’s why they sound so creepy.”
“At the vaccine’s current availability rate of 600 doses a week, it will take through June just to vaccinate only those Monroe County residents 65 and older. Good luck!”
“A Miami Herald article touted Key West as a ‘sort of lawless island.’ Is this the reputation we really need to exploit right now? It’s time to change this attitude as it is not doing anyone (or the environment) any good.”
“Sheriff Ramsay: Station some units on both ends of Card Sound Road, especially on weekends. All of the Miami sport bikes blast through there on a regular basis. I see them all of the time. Stop and ticket them before they get to Key Largo.”
“Wind chimes are simple. If they’re disturbing your neighbors and you’re asked to take them down, then do so. You don’t ‘need’ them. They don’t serve a function. Everyone is entitled to a good night’s sleep.”
“Why are tours allowed to run during this pandemic? LA stopped all such tourist tours due to COVID because you can’t social distance. Talk about a petri dish. They should be forced to stop immediately.”
“Cypress House was once painted white and is being restored to its historic appearance. You may miss the weathered look but owners are acting consistently with Historic District guidelines as determined by appeal of an initial HARC permit denial.”
“Does anyone wonder why Florida is only partnering with Publix to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine? There are a lot of pharmacies in Florida. How many CVS and Walgreens are in each city? Look at political donations.”