“My 2021 wish is for Keys’ government and business leaders to learn how to diversify our economy to bring in businesses that create jobs with a living wage. This can replace some of our current low-wage jobs, which require taxpayer support for housing, food stamps and health care.”
“I’m hoping there’s a lot less hate and anger — not everything is a conspiracy.”
“I’m not sure what I find more disappointing (that’s a nice for disgusting) — the restaurant owner who gave the city a slap in the face by defying the curfew or the mindless tourists, who have no regard for our city, who participated in the curfew breaking knowing it was against the law.”
“I wish our city would take a hard look at why we are in embracing these tourists who trash our town have no respect for the law or respect for our law keepers. Time for a reset, let’s take a hard look at where we are as a city and where we continue to head. It’s time for the tail to stop wagging the dog.”
“Just going to go ahead and say it: I loved March 15-June 1, 2020. That is my kind of Key West. Reminded me of the town I fell in love with 30-40 years ago.”
“It’s time for the residents to take back the Keys away from those who only abuse it. Time to take out the trash and clean up our home.”
“COVID-19? I’m worried about ‘U.S.1-vid.’ Absolute carnage and death lately.”
“My level of disgust for tourists coming to our small community and disrespecting our local police and code officers cannot fit in this 50-words-or-less format. If you can’t respect those of us who live and work here, then don’t come here.”
“I want to thank the police and city employees who enforced the curfew. I feel terrible that you had to be screamed at by the mask-less trash that passes for tourists these days and harassed by a restaurant owner. Hopefully, nice visitors will return with the wide spread vaccine.”
“Thank you, City of Key West, for putting up the pedestrian-only bollards this holiday weekend nights along Duval Street — it creates a very safe way the people can spread out into the streets instead of crowding sidewalks and most certainly allows the cars to drive around without the pedestrian hazards. Love it.”
“What’s not happening in Key West — mask wearing and social distancing. Tourists and locals equally bad. No wonder COVID-19 is going wild here.”
“The TDC should have to pay city expenses for dealing with all of the New Year’s Eve issues. They continued to encourage people to come to Key West despite our curfew and mask ordinance, while not informing them of the rules.”