“Sorry to disappoint the haters who have their own Utopian agenda, but all the tourists that I dealt with all New Year’s weekend were very nice, grateful to be here, wore their masks as instructed and appreciated all our sanitation protocol and limited numbers at our business. Thank you, city, for staying open for the responsible majority.”
“So where did the six ROGOs come from for the new houses planned on Royal Street? Where is the affordable housing? They are requesting to cut down a few dozen trees including mature, protected hardwoods. Then they want a variance to avoid having to replant most of them. Outrageous!”
“For months we’ve been told the vaccine is coming. Now, the county is going to start working on an appointment website? Really? It’s a big surprise that people would need to make vaccination appointments. What, in recent history, would cause you to believe someone else was going to make this happen?”
“The only way the to stop the reckless and disrespectful conduct of those who refuse to wear a mask in public is to strictly enforce the mask law. No requests or warnings, just issue citations. It won’t take long for the message to be clear to all. Human nature being what it is, the current method will not work.”
“Just heard vaccines readily available, even drive-by, in Miami and Fort Lauderdale for people in their 60s. I am in my late 70s with no direction from our city government for help or direction. Where is Key West in distribution? Help!”
“I swear we are fighting two pandemics: coronavirus and stupidity.”
“City leaders, do something! Tourists stating ‘no rules’ and running amuck has gone on too long. Ban the TDC, ban any new hotels, reduce vacation rentals! Ban rental of scooters! We are tired of over-tourism!”
“The Citizen should run a headline thanking the bar/restaurant owners for their efforts, leading a somewhat peaceful New Year’s Eve. Excluding, of course, the restaurant owner who feels a few bucks in his pocket are far more important than any social conscience and the health of others.”
“Whoever is responsible for the mowing, trimming of trees and cleaning up the trash between the golf course and U.S. 1 sure isn’t doing their job. The grass is over a foot high in some spots. Trees are encroaching on the sidewalk and trash is everywhere.”
“The head of the Monroe County Health Department stated the department will receive more doses when it uses all of its current supply. ‘If you don’t use all of the vaccines they won’t send more.’ Does this mean we have a supply of unused vaccines somewhere in this county? For heaven’s sake: use it so we can get more.”