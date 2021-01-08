“What a nice unexpected surprise to finally take the tour of the USCGC Ingham during holidays. Fascinating history, hour and a half self tour, like getting into a time machine and reliving some of the best and worst days of WWII. And what a bargain, only $10, which I think is far too little, for this masterfully created tour.”
“Vaccine simplified: Appointment = vaccine shot. No appointment = no vaccine shot.”
“Now that Congress has confirmed our next president, can the city start enforcing the removal of all political signs, which includes flags? The election is over and the laws requiring political sign removal needs to be enforced.”
“New Year’s Eve really shows what a trashy destination we have become. Tourists defying all laws, looking for trouble. Is this really the reputation we’re going for?”
“Why are the governor and the legislators trying to take away the home rule that is in the Florida constitution?”
“No one tells their kids to watch out for bicycles when they go out in the street; it’s cars they worry about. All those flying around on electric bikes may change that, though.”
“If we keep building, we may have to change our name to the Concrete Republic.”
“You don’t get to disrespect our local police and code officers all year long and then claim to be a part of a ‘Back the Blue’ parade. Maybe stick to being a drinking club.”
“If the city still has the authority to set disembarkation fees, perhaps they could be raised to a level that would discourage some of the ships from berthing in Key West.”
“Maybe it is time for Rapid Rip-Off Response team to organize outside of a local business owner’s restaurants — he is not helping Key West deal with COVID-19.”
“To the pseudo-celebrity throwing his money around Duval bars: I finally figured out why you won’t wear a mask: No one will know who you are if your face is covered and your ego couldn’t take it. Quit being a jerk; put on a mask!”
“A shoutout for the excellent service from Waste Management. I completed an online form for bulky waste pickup. Within five minutes I received an email response with ticket number, time of pickup (next morning) and instructions. Next day when I went out at 10 a.m. to run errands the items were gone. Wow! Thank you!”
“Infection 75% spread by households? I say, 1) stop inviting people into your household, and 2) when you go to restaurant/bar, if you’re part of the 1.5%, then you go home you spread it to your family members, so stay home. If it has no way of being introduced into your household, it won’t get in. That is science.”
“Maybe Key West could broaden it’s economic base by opening a bunch of cigar factories once again?”