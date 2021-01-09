“If the state successfully blocks voters on the cruise ship issue, how long until they also block local building ordinances and Key West becomes flooded with high rises like Miami Beach?”
“Where does the lease for the pocket park on Duval allow for an outdoor bar selling frozen drinks? This is ridiculous. The owner was given permission to add tables where food and drink would be served from inside his establishment, not to put a drink kiosk in a public park.”
“I am utterly disgusted by Carlos Gimenez’ first official vote. He voted to violate the Constitution that just a few days earlier he swore to uphold and defend.”
“The Monroe County, Florida official website: ‘Monroe residency is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.’ When my father, 70, who spends every November though April in his home here, went to the Gato building, he was denied due to a NC driver’s license. Locals taking care of locals?”
“The Citizen’s guest editorial from the Daytona newspaper was right on the money! But lest we forget, Key West’s new congressman, Carlos Gimenez, was one of those who ‘suborned the outrageous fiction that November’s vote unseating Trump was in any way irregular.’ Don’t forget it-November 2022!”
“Hats off to Monroe County Health Department. I received my COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning. Well run and very efficient! Don’t waste your or their time — call and make an appointment!”
“The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and the people in charge mismanaging the COVID-19 vaccine rollout need to be investigated. Were friends and family given priority? They had nine months and they obviously didn’t prepare. The deaths resulting are their fault.”
“Want ‘higher-quality’ tourists? Encourage cruise tourists. They bring no cars, they visit for hours and spend money. They do not impact essential services nor cause trouble. They often return as respectful tourists. The newer mid-size ships are environmentally friendly. These are facts. They are safer, cleaner tourists.”
“Every 51-year-old person wakes up stiff, sore and with lots of pain. I know people of all ages, 8 through 80, who have had COVID-19. Every one of them recovered within a week. Most didn’t even know they had it.”
“It took far too long for the work on Simonton Street to be completed, among others. The city’s general services contract needs to be reconsidered.”
“The rollout of our COVID-19 vaccine was yet another flop by our health department. Totally unorganized, unprepared and poorly handled. Another government agency incapable of being useful.”
“Could we please have a referendum to dump the Duval Loop?”
“Key West has historically reinvented its economy, from wrecking to sponging to cigars to turtles, etc. Tourism will always be here, but it relies on taxpayer funding of labor and marketing cost. There is a clear need for new business that pays a living wage.”