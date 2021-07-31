“Why do we allow the mayor and city commissioners to take hundreds of thousands of dollars of our money through taxes, and then give it to the charities of their choice? Is it because it gets them invited to all of the fancy parties in town?”
“The former mayor championed that boondoggle senior housing in Poinciana; maybe at those prices it should have gone on the waterfront after all?”
“In regard to the comment: ‘Congratulations! Florida now has 1/5 of the Covid cases.’ It reminds me exactly of when the Republicans scheduled their National Convention in Jacksonville, and suddenly Florida had ‘the highest Covid spikes and cases in the world.’ Right after they cancelled, the ‘spikes’ suddenly disappeared.”
“Vaccines are contra-indicated for a small group. The rest of you are either 1) afraid and making up excuses; or 2) defiant because ‘they’ are trying to make you do something. Group 1 — man up. Group 2 — who cares what ‘they’ want? Get vaccinated. For yourself and others.”
“Well, the great news is that COVID can’t possibly last ... until the 2022 mid-term elections!”
“As a New Town resident, I’m shocked at the number of monthly vacation rentals appearing in my neighborhood. This used to be a family neighborhood! Isn’t it enough already with hotel rates going to the moon? Soon all of Key West will be one giant hotel!”
“The tiki huts on Smathers are completely overrun by people camping in them, why does the police department allow this?”