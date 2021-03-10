“Congratulations to the local schools that were able to bring back most, if not all, sports for the student-athletes this season.”
“Perhaps if Key West could scare up donations amounting to $250,000 as the former governor of Illinois and resident of Ocean Reef did for De Santis’s coffers, we might also receive 1,200 doses of vaccine.”
“I would like a city commissioner to take a walk on North or South Roosevelt with a 3- or 4-year-old. Then they can tell me about electric vehicles on sidewalks.”
“I am hearing from shocked and appalled tourists when I ask them to wear a mask to enter that they came here specifically because they heard Florida is wide open and they don’t have to wear a mask. We need better advertising or our numbers will go back up!”
“Love Hackley’s health care. Too bad no photo of him sleeping in a wet girdle with wet cloth around his throat.”
“Why can’t Key West do what they do in some other places? The closed building owners could donate space for tax break and Monroe County could open that space for COVID-19 vaccines. A good use for empty buildings and people would have plenty of parking/facilities!”
“Does anyone really think the Keys economy will continue to boom after the COVID-19 crisis ends? We now have a de facto monopoly on tropical vacations for USA tourists. Once the rest of the Caribbean eliminates their current travel restrictions, we’ll need to fight for future tourism dollars and jobs.”
“A trailer park on Stock Island has less than three feet between many structures, often because of unpermitted additions. Are the courts and/or code enforcement ever going to address these fire hazards?”
“Since our electricity comes from Turkey Point, how are electric cars and e-bike as green as standard cars? By burning the gasoline on-site, we avoid the resistance and induction losses in the 120 miles of cable connecting us to Turkey Point.
“Do political contributions count? Just look at Ocean Reef where the voters there made $2.7 million donations to a political party earlier this year and were vaccinated in January, when very few doses were even in the state. What goes hand-in-hand for COVID-19 protection? Send in your checks today!”
“I believe Key West locals detest visitors. I suggest we use eminent domain to remove them and create a theme park. Maybe ’70s World.’”
“Maybe if they put in jetways at the airport more people will come to Key West.”
“Love Cayo Conch — it’s always right on target!”