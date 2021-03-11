“It’s time for the Conch Republic to secede again from the State of Florida. Long live the Conch Republic!”
“On Saturday a small funeral procession made its way up Truman Avenue. Live music, solemn and lively at the same time. An absolutely beautiful sendoff. To the family, friends and mortician I say well done and thank you.”
“I have a Honda Metropolitan scooter and I was passed by an electric bike on the sidewalk as I was headed up North Roosevelt Boulevard in the street. I would much rather be on the sidewalk; the only difference between an electric bike and my scooter is its power source. Open the sidewalks to everyone!”
“I see the Neanderthals are speaking. We should not follow the lead of Texas and Mississippi. Opening up Key West should be done in a reasonable fashion. Scientific and vaccinated.”
“I have been on the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration list and have yet to be called. And unless you have time to waste, don’t even try the Publix vaccine website unless you have supreme patience.”
“Another ‘nationwide search’ to fill a $200K plus full benefits for life job in the Keys. Every one of these good jobs that opens up is a ‘nationwide search,’ but the most qualified candidate is always a local. Amazing. And don’t get me going about the school system job that just got filled.”
“It’s very disappointing to watch tourists crossing the busy boulevard by Smathers Beach. There are hundreds of apartments, a large resort across the street and zero crosswalks. Sustainably coordinator, multimodal coordinator, mayor; don’t you ever get out?”
“Monroe County BOH is fantastic and went way above and beyond. They found me a federal vaccine site to get a shot in one day, while the state still tries to fix their website/process. No Publix roulette required.”
“So now the CDC has given the go-ahead for the vaccinated to mingle among themselves indoors. Vaccine apartheid has been created. My husband and I, in our 70s, cannot even find out how to find out where we are on the list of people waiting for that inoculation call.As community groups reconvene, will we be excluded and progressively isolated?”
So ‘Americans’ should not wear masks? When did freedom become a synonym for selfishness? When did risk become a synonym for foolishness? There shouldn’t be a need for a government mask mandate any more than for looking both ways before crossing the street.”