“Spring Break is upon us. A more-crowded U.S. 1, young college kids wearing chin diapers or no mask at all, the city is/will be at capacity soon. It’s time for the city and county to put restrictions in place so no other variant of the virus spreads.”
“Thank goodness COVID-19 is over. No worries now about all the tourists in town without masks and Spring Breakers about to roll in. Good job also on updating the community about vaccines and vaccinating the vacation renters over community members.”
“Another threat to home rule: Not just the cruise ship issue this time, but an attack on our elected school board. I guess a Land O’ Lakes lawmaker knows our school district better than our school board, teachers and parents.”
“It’s outrageous when the health of our youth and our teachers is being held hostage by state funding! How much of a rise in student/teacher COVID cases does it take before ignorance is silenced?”
“OK! Stop, look and listen at sunset and see and listen to the migrating birds here in Key West. Life is good today! The birds figured it out; it’s time we did, too.”
“I have been on the state’s preregistration list since Feb. 1, sat for hours on Publix site and registered with Monroe County DOH. I have yet to get an appointment or a weekly update as promised. No idea what it takes.”
“So, with no regard for student and teacher’s lives, the Education Commissioner is ordering five-days-a-week, in-person instruction. He doesn’t care if safe social distancing is possible. Students must return to school even if some get sick and die. The Teachers’ Union should order a strike.”
“‘Do not live in Key West’ is not a philosophy, it’s economics. I have been ‘pushed’ out of places I’ve lived before because I could no longer afford them. I certainly didn’t expect others to supply me with a residence.”
“Update: There is no mask mandate in the entire State of Florida per the governor. No mask mandate. Look it up. Only in ‘The People’s Republic of Monroe County,’ including Key West. Oh! But you don’t have to wear a mask in groups now if you’ve been vaccinated! How will you know?”
“Distribution of vaccine in Monroe County is via both the county health department (CFK and other mass vaccination locations) and Publix pharmacies. To make an appointment at Publix you go to the Publix website. This hasn’t been made clear. Site opens at 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”