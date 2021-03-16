“A huge issue with riders on e-bikes on the sidewalks is that they don’t ring a bell or give a verbal warning that they are approaching from behind. E-bikes need to be on the roadway. A city transportation plan with dedicated lanes for scooters, e-bikes, et. al., needs to be in our immediate future.”
“Is the Conch Republic government just going to stand by and not lift a finger to fight the upstate legislators? Time to build the barricades. They took on the feds but nary a peep now that we are losing control of our all-important port.”
“I am really tired of tourists trying to cross the street where there is no crosswalk.”
“Hopefully you will have the same laissez faire attitude when you get pushed out of here, too. Who cares about community or history when there’s money to think of?”
“Don’t try to fix your traffic congestion problem by clogging up the sidewalks with electric vehicles. It won’t work and it’s not fair to pedestrians.”
“I don’t know why more people aren’t using the Winn-Dixie web site to make their vaccine appointments. Try early in the morning when their allocations are fresh. No nonsense; you know right away if you got an appointment or not. And I was in and out getting my shot in 20 minutes. A remarkably smooth operation.”
“Subterranean termites are invasive. Key West is being destroyed.”
“Our governor just announced that no fines and no violations will be allowed to be collected or enforced in the State of Florida ever. Free at last! Throw the masks away!”
“If the state Legislature disrespects the wishes of the Key West citizens to protect our city and marine environment, then we need to boycott just like we did the cosmetic shops. Let them know, in no uncertain terms, that they are not welcome here. Sign me up!”
“I love teachers. However, teachers unions only care about smaller class sizes, fewer work days and more money. Don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise.”
“‘That you don’t know what you got till’ it’s gone.’ No to Bahama Village green space loss.”
“What ever happened to the ‘Illuminate Key West’ satellite pic from New Year’s Eve?”