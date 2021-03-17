“It is reported that Florida has the greatest number of COVID-19 mutations in the country and that the Florida State Department of Public Health has refused to release information on a county-by-county number of variant cases. Monroe County residents should be apprised of this information by the local Department of Health.”
“Feds are investigating Duval Street businesses/workforce companies hiring practices? Nooooo! Who would have thought dragging and conning people to work for $9 an hour with no legitimate visa would be illegal? Maybe if the businesses actually pay $15-$20 an hour there would be no need to import workers.”
“Babies are entitled to ‘cheers’ for baby steps, not senators. State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez deserves nothing but ‘jeers’ for withdrawing her amendment. That action completely undid the goodwill of voting against the cruise ship bill and for submitting the amendment to exempt Key West from that bill.”
“Why are the county commissioners even voting on 15% raises for two administrative assistants? The commissioners have already decided there would be no pay raises in this fiscal year for county employees. The commissioners suddenly lost their platform of fiscal conservatism.”
“The silence coming from city hall is deafening as the state steps in to override the will of the voters in order to enrich a few ultra wealthy businesses owners.”
“Demolishing a home that the owner erected with valid building and elevation certification seems shortsighted. If the county is at fault, they get to pay to raise the house and bring it into compliance. If the owner is at fault, he has the option of correcting. If it can’t be determined who’s at fault, then split the cost to correct.”
“Home rule? Are you kidding? Just what environmental and health issues are you speaking of caused by cruise ships? Get your facts straight! When the water was tested and showed e. coli, were the beaches closed? Nope! For once, think of how many people’s livelihoods were affected by the cruise ships not running.”
“Investigations of labor supply companies that allegedly employed illegal aliens may have an indirect impact on local businesses that achieved reduced costs/higher profits by utilizing these non-citizen workers without green cards. But can there be any empathy for companies that achieved these economic benefits?”