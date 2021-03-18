“Those of you who don’t care or believe that this virus can be deadly, can you at least try to be respectful of the rest of us? Wear a mask when you’re in public. What’s the big deal? Please, do the right thing, even if the state can’t seem to. The life you save may well be that of someone you love.”
“Our representatives are elected to represent us, not to overturn our election results to suit their agenda.”
“FWC recommends hanging wind chimes to keep iguanas away so they don’t destroy your yard.”
“Release the genetically modified mosquitoes in Ocean Reef. They’re special up there.”
“I have a question: If a person is a salaried employee, that means they get paid a specific amount regardless of attendance. So why would they receive vacation and sick pay?”
“Our state attorney is going to ask for jail time for mask violations? The governor’s order is clear: no fines or penalties. Jail is a penalty. I see a lot of lawsuits in the future. Government officials running afoul yet again.”
“Some little kid on a sidewalk will have to be maimed by an e-bike before anything is done about them. That is just how things work.”
“After months of waking at dawn and trying to get a Publix vaccine, I finally got a call from the county and was able to get my first vaccine shot today. I have to thank Monroe County Health for doing things right.”
“I was a teacher and a union member. What’s so wrong about wanting smaller classes where each student gets more attention? Less meaningless teacher work days when time could be better spent with students? Oh, and how about a living wage for educators and their families? Really, don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.”
“I’m fully vaccinated and want to vacation in Key West. Where do I get my tourist permit? I’ve searched all over the city website and can’t find it. Please help.”
“I applied once (just once) on the myvaccine.fl.gov state program site, then patiently waited. Approximately three weeks later, I received a phone call confirming my phone number and wish to be vaccinated. The next phone call from the state set my appointment for my first shot at Bernstein Park. I walked to my appointment. Patience pays off.”
“Shame on you, Key West! You are not enforcing any type COVID protocol for Spring Break with utter disregard for the millions of people fighting to end the pandemic and disrespect for medical workers and front-line responders. Hundreds stand elbow to elbow in resort pools, party on Duval and pack beaches.”