“Make live-aboards move every 90 days? Why? Give a good reason. Takes a special kind of stupid to want this.”
“The Pope just declared that gay marriages are a sin. I guess he will need to peel his ‘One Human Family’ sticker off the Popemobile.”
“Georgia and Iowa (but not yet Florida) legislators have devised a labyrinth of new voting laws to keep Black voters on the lowest rung of the human ladder in order to restore/maintain the existing political sovereignty in those states. In so doing, they have exploited the methods of democracy to destroy democracy.”
“Monroe County absolutely does have a mask ordinance. Maybe you and the supermarket manager should look it up.”
“Buried deeply in the county Health Department vaccine website is the recommendation that once registered and waiting on a phone call for an appointment, you ‘should answer unknown numbers.’ It’s a terrible idea to answer unknown numbers. Tell us what number(s) the call is from, or guarantee it’s a 305 number.”
“It seems obvious that Key West needs to create a Port Authority if we are to retain home rule of our port. Let’s get started!”
“Wait until the bike rental companies all switch their bikes over to electric bikes; that will be interesting.”
“I got my first dose of the Moderna vaccine the other day. Side effects include a feeling of relief and euphoria.”
“In a town full of multi-million dollar homes and $1,200-a-night hotel rooms, a $100 disembarkation fee sounds very reasonable.”
“If our state politicians insist on returning full-size cruise ships to our ports, then maybe our rapid response team can meet incoming ships.”
“Speaking as a Neanderthal, please don’t invoke science unless you have a working knowledge of science. Florida and Texas have better COVID stats than do places with draconian lockdowns like New York and California.”
“So it doesn’t matter if we voice or vote that we want fewer, smaller cruises ships and the non-release of GMO mosquitoes. Feeling ignored?”
“The ‘former guy’ politicized mask wearing — ‘not for me.’ ‘Former guy” contracted COVID-19 and almost became the ‘late guy.’ Chris Christie didn’t wear a mask during ‘former guy’s’ debate prep, and went straight to ICU. Please wear a mask so you and I aren’t referred to as the ‘late guys.’
“Our streets aren’t safe for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycle riders. We are forced to be at the mercy of careless drivers on their phones, ride scare drivers, Uber Eats and Miami drivers. The narrow streets should be one way. Help us stay alive, please, not southernmost Miami U.S. 1.