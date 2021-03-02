“It’s time to bring back vehicle and boat confiscation for possessing illegal fish and lobster. Place large signs along the 18-Mile Stretch and boat launch locations. Have a short on your boat? Go to jail and both lose your boat and the car that pulled it to the Keys.”
“Regarding the parking lot/camp site/service road that used to be the lovely Bridle Path along South Roosevelt: repaint or replace the large ‘No Parking Any Time Tow Away Zone’ signs and place new ones at each vehicle entrance to the path; then, enforce them!”
“Yes, one tennis court was turned into six pickleball courts. One pickleball court facilitates four players. On top of that, these are the only pickleball courts on the island!”
“The more you complain about those wind chimes, the less likely they are to be taken down. You might need some noise-canceling headphones. Best of luck.”
“Why does Publix have vaccine but Monroe County doesn’t?”
“Will the city stop using gas leaf blowers on Duval Street in the early hours of the morning? Other city and county properties in Old Town like the courthouses? Didn’t think so. Once again, rules for thee but not for me.”
“Why is the city not issuing fines to bars and restaurants whose servers are not wearing masks? The same movement that passed the cruise ship referendums will be after the commissioners and officials who ignore this severe public health threat. As an added suggestion, the fines need to be massive.”
“Time to move! Keys are filled with nothing but middle aged, visor-wearing, moped/bike riding drunk, tax dodging, conspiracy believing, property hoarding co-vidiots. They suck the charm right out of the place!”
“If someone is a resident of the Keys and goes to New York/the Hamptons for less than half a year, then they should be called ‘sunbirds,’ not ‘snowbirds.’”
“Regarding the chickens. We live in the Casa Marina neighborhood and our neighbors feed the chickens. At night they roost in our tree and cackle throughout the night. The noise is bad enough but then we have the feces to contend with. Something needs to be done.”
“Seems like the cemetery should open all gates and install wind chimes — that will solve the concern of people camping out.”
“Why the supermarket for vaccines? I cringe every time that I go watching people pick up food handle it and then put it back on the shelf, especially the meat and unwrapped vegetables. The supermarket is probably the most dangerous store in town; everyone goes there.”
“I logged into COVID vaccination site at 6 a.m. and was in a queue for 1.5 hours. Then all appointments were booked. Friday at 6 a.m., site is live but full, but stay around in case a spot opens. What a joke. There must be a better way.”