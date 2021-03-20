“Sure, there are a few obnoxious people riding bikes on the sidewalk, but does that mean we should allow high-speed electric motorcycles on the sidewalk too? What’s the logic behind that?”
“Whatever gave you the idea that ‘Our representatives are elected to represent us.’ With very few exceptions, elected officials represent their own, and their families’, interests first and foremost. If any time or money is left over for you, maybe, just maybe you may get something you voted for, but don’t hold your breath.”
“The people who are telling people that they need to leave need to leave.”
“Monroe County Commissioners struggled with pay compression because the funds were not available in this down economy. They made fools of themselves and their constituents by failing to develop a plan for how to adjust compensation when conditions improve and invest in better pay communications to disseminate this strategy.”
“If this 90-day limit on mooring takes hold, what’s to keep two live-aboards from just switching moorings every 90 days?”
“I do not understand why it would not be fair for all the county library locations to stay closed because the Marathon library is not staffed. What does fairness have to do with it? If we are talking about fairness, it isn’t fair to all the other patrons throughout the county to have to wait for Marathon to get its act together.”
“Capitalism is about making as much money as you can. It is not a social services system.”
“Instead of spending $200K in a futile fight against cruise ships to protect us from COVID, they could have contributed to the governor and we would have vaccines for everyone one in Key West. Problem solved.”
“Can the ‘train’ that is blowing its horn through town at night be driven off the tracks.? Enough.”
“A salaried employee is paid X per year for Y number of days per year. His contract includes Z number of vacation/sick days. There’s a cap because the employer wants vacation taken to avoid burnout and doesn’t want sick people in the office.”
“I hear Marathon voters are concerned about the dangers posed by heavy truck traffic on their main street. Perhaps they should vote to limit the Overseas Highway to passenger cars only.”
“Some of us are allergic to cigarette smoke. Why not treat Key West like an airport terminal: take a few vacant buildings and make them ‘Pay to smoke’ rooms. Charge a daily or weekly rate for tourists with a yearly discounted rate for locals. Don’t charge a lot, enough to pay the bills.”