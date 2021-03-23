“The bill in the legislature was intended to standardize seaport rules. When it was found that 14 ports were affected, the bill was amended so only four would be affected. When those objected, the bill changed again, so it affects only Key West. What’s the point of standardizing one port?”
“Someone please tell me I just read this article wrong. The Key West Housing Authority is going to pay someone $50,000 who admits he doesn’t know anything about affordable housing? The KWHA can’t keep up on its bills but they can spend thousands of dollars for a mouthpiece? Government waste at its finest.”
“If our state politicians insist on returning full-size cruise ships to our ports, then I will join our Rapid Response team and meet every single one of the incoming ships!”
“Just because you are vaccinated does not mean you should stop wearing a mask, in fact two masks. You can still become infected, but more importantly, spread disease.”
“I guess Holland America has insight on cruise port legislation — today they advertise seven-night Caribbean cruises, including Key West. Embark on Dec. 15.”
“The first step in improving North Roosevelt would be to use the mainland’s traffic light system. At The Triangle, visitors first encounter flashing red with steady green. Then at the HAWK lights flashing red means go, but at intersections steady green means stop if you’re turning left.”
“I have wind chimes. Do you know why? To drown you and your drunken friends’ noise and music when you get off work at midnight or so. I have to be up and at work at 9 a.m., while you can sleep in.”
“If not for Facebook, how would we know who to hate?”
“Dear Teacher: you chose your profession. Your pay and benefits are pretty darn good for someone who gets summer vacation and multiple holidays during your work ‘year.’ Try a full-time job like the rest of us. Kids can be a challenge, but so are clients and patients and customers.”
“Anyone interested in knowing the rules of bicycles and e-bikes, here you go. Florida Statutes 316.2065 and 316.20655.”
“Every deep-water port in the world dredges their channel to alleviate turbidity. If you want less turbidity from ships, then don’t oppose channel improvements.”
“It appears that on the one-year anniversary of the lockdown, St. Patrick came and drove the masks out of Key West.”