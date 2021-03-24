“I love Key West because of the beautiful sunsets.”
“Miami dealt with their unruly Spring Break visitors by blocking popular areas and instituting a curfew. What did Key West do? Completely disregarded our mask ordinance. Do we not care about the locals or service industry employees?”
“The ‘Spottswood Bill’ is dumber that a box of rocks. The taxpayers are not paying for derelict vessel removal, but a user fee on boat registration. This money is peanuts to what we are spending on affordable housing. So we are giving our affordable housing policy over to the FWC?”
“It might be time for a coup d’etat at the Conch Republic if the current leadership does not call out the Conch Navy to defend Key West from meddling state legislators.”
“For city manager, instead of hiring someone who knows everybody in town, maybe it would be wiser to hire someone who knows nobody in town!”
“We can’t let Marathon voters use home rule to close U.S. 1 to trucks. The Overseas Highway is our lifeline. Without it all of our supplies would have to come by ship, as in the days of Hackley. Somebody call Tallahassee.”
“Growing up in an age of civility, we always answer the phone. Upon answering you can make intelligent decisions. To ignore unknown numbers may prevent you from helping friends or family in an emergency? Do you know the number the hospital uses to call that your child is injured?”
“Has any official from the City of Key West seen the trash in the free parking lot across South Roosevelt from Smathers Beach? Not just cans and bottles, but plastic bags, dirty diapers and used masks are all over, hung on the fence like some grim trophy. Disgusting.”
“Due to out-of-control Spring Break crowds and crowds of covidiots, Miami Beach has just put in place an 8 p.m. curfew. That’s leadership. That’s putting safety over greed.”
“When I left my job, I had seven weeks unused vacation time. My job was too demanding to take it. I never expected to get paid for it as I knew my company’s rules. Why is our city manager any different? He choose to resign. Stop wasting our tax dollars!”
“Termites have invaded!”