“Dear student: Every person who’s been to school thinks that they are experts on what it takes to be a teacher. Clearly, you don’t. My career has taught me not to start a battle of wits when clearly you are unarmed.”
“Key West, did you see how the mayor of Miami responded to the Spring Breakers, while we allow them to roll in? Your inactions harm our local community, repeatedly.”
“The electric motorcycles the mayor and commissioners want to allow on the promenade will be thwarted either by the three-abreast, power walking/talking housewives or the triple dog-walking guy with the retractable leashes. Long live the motor-free sidewalks!”
“I love Key West because of the beautiful sunsets.”
“Can someone please put some paint on that sad-looking wood covering the doors at Sears? It is bad enough that they had to close but let’s show some respect for what was.”
“The city manager got his special consideration when he was hired. He shouldn’t get special consideration coming and going. He knew what the contract said and he signed it. And he’s taking a higher-paying job. Don’t even think about using my tax money to pay him extra.”
“So for $50,000, the Key West Housing Authority hires a cleanup man who states he’s had no interaction and is not versed in affordable housing administration but he’s qualified because he has knowledge of Key West. Residents’ concerns and photos are real and he should get ready to hear from them.”
“City needs to pass a noise ordinance that bans motorcycles, airplanes and semi-trucks from operating from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. I am so tired of hearing this crap at night!”
“I saw a Key West city employee using a noisy leaf blower on the tiny gravel and dirt parking lot of Little Hamaca Park off of Government Road. I guess he wanted to waken the white-crowned pigeons!”
“Judging from the number of staff I see out and about, teachers are only concerned about COVID during work hours.”
“It’s been more than a year since the last cruise ship called into Key West. The $5 T-shirt shops are alive and well. So much for that theory.”
“Lots of taxpayer monetary outflow: (a) $50,000 for the first public relations spokesperson ever for the KWHA; and (b) a total of $16,000 for salary increases for two patronage administrative assistants to two County Commissioners after an announcement of no salary increases. Mayor said the aides ‘work hard.’”
“A safer city for all: I have been wondering whether we can convert most streets to one way (like Southard and Fleming) where there could parking, a lane for bikes, a lane for e-bikes, and a lane for cars; essentially a lane for everyone and safer as well?”
“I think the people of Key West should be able to vote on making recreational marijuana use legal.”
“I love Key West because of the diverse, wonderful people who make up our community. Please share why you love Key West.”