“We are exceptionally fortunate to have such a pleasant and competent group of park rangers at Fort Zachary Taylor. Couldn’t ask for a nicer staff.”
“Why is it OK to have a ‘UK variant,’ a ‘South African variant’ and a ‘Brazilian variant’ but not a ‘China virus?’ Marburg Virus is named for Marburg, Germany. Ebola is named for the Ebola River. Anyone else remember Hong Kong flu? Was the Black Plague racist?”
“It’s not a train whistle. It’s a very, very large wind chime!”
“Why do all the locals know to drive around the pothole at White and Palm but the city does not fix it? Come on, it’s been six months.”
“As I drove down Duval Street today, I saw a very vibrant and busy Duval! Great for the economy, people working. Thank you, Gov. DeSantis and the City of Key West.”
“Mayor, send home the Spring Breakers now! We do not want them.”
“To the Voice commenter who correctly states that boat registration fees are used to pay for derelict vessel removal: Did you ever consider that those funds are intended to be used to improve public ramps and docks? For years the money has instead been wasted to remove the sunken boats littering our waterways.”
“New Jersey, with the highest and earliest use of masks, has the highest COVID mortality. Follow the science?”
“The city loves to pay those who do the least the most.”
“As happened with many religions that preceded it, Christianity is looking increasingly irrelevant.”
“Does anyone know what is going on with the Sheriff’s website? Especially as it pertains to arrests in Key West. All of the entries are ‘unknown’ other than name! It was nice to be aware of crime in your neighborhood.”
“I drink my coffee and read the criticisms of unmasked tourists in the paper. Then I ride my bike around looking at all the gyms filled with heavy breathing unmasked locals. There is plenty of stupid to go around.”
“I think you’re handling ‘wind chime guy’ all wrong. Talk to him, find out what the root of his problem is and then try and resolve it civilly. There’s most likely a reason.”
“Yes, wind chimes should be next. City already recognizes jangly and jarring noise is disturbing, a health hazard and actionable under the Code. Call it out, ban wind chimes, at least the metal ones, like HOAs all over the country.”