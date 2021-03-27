“Thank you, Mr. Chapman for being the great man you were in life. Three generations of my family knew you and loved you, and always will. I only wish the new generation would learn something from your great life, and try to be like you. You will bring joy to the streets of Heaven. God be with you, Bubba!”
“Once again a plan for not just affordable housing but workforce housing has died. The plan AH submitted was outstanding and showed nothing but care for our residents. I wonder what will happen to this city when the workforce is so small that there will be no one to serve the greedy and the all-important tourists.”
“It’s been one year since the Key West Rip-off Rapid Response Team and the pandemic closed the last of the Duval Street cosmetic shops. This calls for a celebration!”
“Why is the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority restricting water delivery to county residents who do not have access to the public water supply? I have reached out to the FKAA board but have had no response. Bring the public supply to us or allow us to pay for water when needed.”
“Will you please stop with the Spring Break bashing at Key West? The crowds aren’t even 1/10th of the way it was before COVID-19. The cops haven’t even closed parts of Duval Street at night. No court being held at Old City Hall and no orange-suited students doing work details because of their infractions.”
“If someone plugs the same restaurant every week in a Facebook page for ‘safe dining’, is it safe to assume that said individual has some kind of financial or other interest in the business?”
“On March 25, 1851, Stephen Mallory, an avowed racist, a member of Jefferson Davis’s cabinet during the Civil War and a vigorous opponent of Black suffrage, was elected as a U.S. Senator. He was on the wrong side of history and humanity.”
“Wow, when a teacher starts writing snarky comments to a student in the Citizens’ Voice it might be time to consider a career change.”
“Excuse me? You said that ‘Miami dealt with their unruly Spring Break visitors by blocking popular areas and instituting a curfew.’ You seriously call what happened, and is still happening, in Miami dealing with the chaos and destruction that is still going on? Sober up and smell the stench.”
“Since we want to ban cruise ships how about we convert to cargo receiving and alleviate some of the U.S. 1 congestion? Problem solved on two sides!”
“I love Key West because of the great restaurants.”