“Kudos the the Sheriff’s Office for the litter cleanup on Cudjoe Key! You rock! Thank you!”
“I hope the mayor is coming out with something soon on how we are going to deal with all the entitled Spring Breakers who will inundate our city with Miami and Fort Lauderdale already announcing their restrictions. We don’t need that here with so few vaccinations in arms.”
“Why are there flights leaving between 6 to 6:30 a.m. from the airport? I believe there shouldn’t be any flights before 7 a.m. or after 11 p.m. Wonder how guests at the South Roosevelt hotels enjoy that alarm clock.”
“I, too, am tired of the affordable housing argument. It is not my employer’s job to provide me with housing. He offered me a salary, I accepted. This is an island. If you can’t afford to live here, then don’t. It’s only your responsibility to pay your bills.”
“Quite a list of things one needs to do to be accepted by locals. I imagine 99% of people do not fulfill these ‘qualifications.’ Get over yourself and your overly-judgmental attitude.”
“In light of recent cases involving alleged employee dishonesty in writing, signing or altering checks, improper accounting for cash receipts and disbursements, etc., it may be business malpractice not to have employee theft (dishonesty) insurance, with a zero deductible. Does your outside accountant review for questionable transactions?”
“To provide facts: two Oceania ships are scheduled for two Key West port calls between December 2021 and February 2023, but the Marina is now ineligible due to excess passengers, and the Sirena will only have a single visit in 2023. One ship’s visit every two years won’t help.”
“If Western Dry Rocks are closed for the mutton spawn, I’ll just go a little farther west to Coalbin Rock and get them there! Western Dry Rocks is definitely not the only place these fish spawn.”
“Yes, we live in a polarized world with countless problems. None of those problems can be solved by people unable to get a good night’s sleep because of clanging and banging wind chimes. People who hang them would have been the king’s torturer in another era.”
“If a snowbird gets a serious case of COVID, they will be taking up a bed and services at our one little hospital just like a local would. Vaccinate everybody.”
“For the person who wrote about the grocery store manager in Marathon: ‘guess he now makes the rules for Monroe County.’ Other than Key West, there is no mask requirement in the county.”