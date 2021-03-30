“For the writer complaining about pothole at White and Palm: White meets Eaton, not Palm, but the pothole is big enough to show on Google maps.”
“‘China virus’ was coined to blame China and has been used as a racist dog whistle to stir up anti-Asian sentiment. The variants were named by scientists based on their point of origin; not as a slur. Implying the Black Plague is tied to race is absurd, and you know it.”
“Apparently you can be a little too ‘diverse’ for Key West.”
“I have to laugh that Miami Beach is considering a city-wide decal to control access to their island. How long did it take their other Miami-Dade neighbors to counterfeit the Monroe County blockade stickers last year? Let’s pray that Miami Beach’s Spring Break and other problems stay there.”
“Yes, your pup is perfect. But not if you let it bark 100% of the time it’s in the dog park. It’s not the dog’s fault. It’s yours. If you can’t train it to stop barking at the park, take it home or muzzle it.”
“OK, Publix and other retailers, time to take down the ‘must wear a mask’ signs on your front doors. You’re making plenty of money pumping the vaccine now. Key West isn’t enforcing the rule, the entire state isn’t enforcing the rule. Enough has become too much. Take them down!”
“The Key West Housing Authority is a separate entity from the City of Key West. Taxpayer monies do not fund anything related to KWHA. The KWHA is regulated by HUD, not the City of Key West. Don’t assume and do your fact checking.”
“The entire block has tried talking to the ‘chimers.’ The response was to hang more. The Voice was a last resort in hopes the chimers might realize they impact more than themselves and the people they’re trying to annoy.”
“By providing virtual learning in the classrooms without a teacher present, the schools have proven that certified teachers are no longer necessary in the classroom. Like a bank, most students can use the machine primarily. Teachers can focus one-on-one with those who want or need extra help.”
“I am all-in to make marijuana legal since I once smoked it and it should be taxed. However, marijuana (the smoked kind) should be used behind closed doors and windows so as not to get a neighbor high who doesn’t prefer to. How do you legislate/police that?”
“Dear Neanderthal, yes, those not competent should not preach about what they do not know. Therefore, please refrain from mentioning statistics you are not able to interpret correctly. Both Florida and Texas have worse death-to-population ratios than California.”
“You say, ‘Termites have invaded!’ Excuse me, but they were here long before humans ‘invaded’ and took over the destruction of Key West. Termites actually perform a needed service. Looking at the news I’ve about decided lately that humans, not so much!”