“Wind chimes serve no purpose other than to make random noise. If you like the noise then get an app on your phone or computer and listen to them in the privacy of your home whenever you please. Do you want to listen to your neighbor’s Gregorian chants 24/7?”
“Miami will be more than happy to send the Spring Break-everything-in-sight crowd to Key West, or anyone else who will take them!”
“Is there some pressing need for the very bright lights at the new KWHS athletic fields to be on until 8:30 every night when no one is there? The egrets in the Salt Ponds are having difficulty getting to sleep.”
“Citizens’ Voice awards for dumbness are given out today to: The fool who said teachers should get a full-time job and the fool who said not to complain about channel turbidity.”
“Who programs the changeable lighted signs that are moved around? For several days, at the end of S. Roosevelt and Bertha, it says ‘Golf parking. Straight ahead. That would be straight toward the pier. Or it says, ‘ADA Parking. Permit required’ with a right turn arrow onto Bertha. Really?”
“Back in 1965, during Florida Gov. Haydon Burns’ term, there was a statewide vote to four-lane a good portion of Florida’s roads. The Keys were included. Sadly, the issue failed but did pass in Monroe County.”
“We told you to ‘Beware of what you wish for, because you might just get it.’ Now we are adding on to that by saying, ‘We told you so.’”
“Stop it! By your logic, tennis players are more worthy of land than golfers, and chess players should take over your pickleball courts. Again, work to build more pickleball courts. Do not parasitize any more of our tennis courts. And don’t play pickleball on tennis courts either!”
“Dear Neanderthal, I am qualified to invoke science. Selectively citing statistics to support your conclusions is poor science.”
“For several years I get medicine every month from Orlando via USPS and have always received it the next day — until recently. The last two arrived in Key West the next day as usual but sat at ‘Postal Facility’ for three to five days before being transferred. I know carriers are doing the best they can in spite of incompetent leadership.”
“What happened to the Cypress House? It’s painted?”
“I had a five-10 minute phone call consult with a PA that resulted in a prescription. I received a bill with a charge of $314. My copay was only $20 (luckily) but the insurance was charged $294. What a scam!”
“I just received a text from a 2100 time traveler. He said everyone will be able to stop wearing masks by Christmas.”