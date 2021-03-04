“TripAdvisor: After seeing the commercials, we assumed the Keys would be safe. Imagine our shock at the packed restaurants, lack of masks, horrible traffic and crowds. So much for truth in advertising, showing deserted beaches and calm streets instead of the zoo the Florida Keys really are. Shameful.”
“No need for cruise ships. The city is packed without them!”
“I was up reading around 1:15 a.m. There was a large and loud jet flying into Key West. What ever happened to the sensible restrictions/curfew on the time and number of airplanes coming to our little island? We are exchanging one set of traffic problems (ships) with another (airplanes).
“Did I miss something? Did a former elected official incriminated himself when he offered $200 to a sitting elected official, in return for a seat on a board? No, no one could be that dumb.”
“While I will gladly trade increased air traffic for large cruise ships anytime, the noise is becoming deafening. When the first ‘new quiet jets’ arrived here with the last expansion, homeowners within a certain radius got money for upgrades, windows and A/C. The time is now for the rest of us.”
“Do I understand this correctly? Our One Human Family now only wants the type of ‘very respectable clientele’ tourist that arrives on boutique cruise ships? Who else has actually been on one? ‘Very respectable clientele’ is apparently just another way of saying rich, white and old.”
“No, U.S. 1 should not be held captive to inconsiderate rubber-neckers going 35 in a 55 mph zone. Keep the passing zones.”
“The noise from big jets is getting to be unbearable, plus the potential risk to our neighborhoods should there be a disaster. There are mixed-use military-civilian airports in the country. e.g. Yuma, Arizona International shares with the U.S. Navy. Build a terminal and runway for the commercial airlines at Boca Chica!”
“I love it when righteous folks write in to the Voice to complain about people complaining. Gets a smile every time.”
“It’s amazing what people complain about. Wind chimes, leaf blowers, Duval Loop, city manager’s salary, national anthem at 8 a.m. and second-home owners. Wow, what big problems. And the moronic response of ‘move back to where you came from.’ Thankfully you represent the underwhelming minority.”
“Monroe County Commissioners decided to have another study done on U.S. 1 traffic because the last one didn’t say what they wanted. Everyone knows there is too much traffic on it. No study needed.”
“I’m disappointed that a Citizens’ Voice writer would identify passengers who book vacations on an expensive cruise line as ‘very respectable clientele.’ I know people from all spectrums of economic standing, and I can assure you that overspending on a vacation doesn’t earn automatic respectability.”