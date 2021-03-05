“My compliments to the team from The College of the Florida Keys. Marathon’s mass vacation was well-organized and managed by friendly, knowledgeable people. I hope the Monore County DOH and the state registration/appointment process will continue to make vaccines and names available to this very capable organization.”
“I’ve seen regular bicyclists riding very fast without warning and causing hazards to pedestrians; this is a problem caused by the bike operator, not the type of bike.”
“I am so tired of looking at the ugly mugs of the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List. Maybe he could put a ‘cat filter’ over their faces. Those four losers are so homely ...(fill in your favorite ugly joke.)”
“I have an electric-powered car. May I drive on the sidewalk?”
“Monroe has the lowest COVID-19 death rate of all 67 Florida counties. Our neighbors to the north in Miami-Dade have a rate that is more than 300% higher than ours. Congrats to the first responders and everyone else in Monroe for the bittersweet success.”
“Putting 120 housing units on 3.2 acres, 84 market rate, only 36 ‘affordable’ units. Something is wrong! Precious land is being held hostage to the affordable housing myth. People and businesses are moving into Florida from everywhere. Begin replacing dirty tourism and low-paying jobs with clean business and higher paying jobs.”
“What is the story with the derelict boat bayside of the boulevard? The hull has some graffiti and it’s been there a while. At least we should do a ‘Rick Worth’-style paint job on the eyesore.”
“Key West has become a cesspool for tourists only interested in partying and debating mask wearing. Did anyone else have a mother who taught them to respect wherever they visited?”
“I must confess: I have a wind chime collection. I keep them on my tucked away, north-facing covered porch. I have taken them all down, as in Irma. My chimes have the ability to slide clappers up and tuck to almost silence. I love chimes, well-placed, resonant.”
“The thing that most people have not come to appreciate is that every home will eventually be underwater in the Keys. Having the government buy a few houses here and there because of the flooding already occurring sets in process a dangerous precedent. When would the government stop that program?”
“The bar and food truck on Caroline and Whitehead used to host acoustic bands. They now have music blasting so loud you can hear it three blocks away. It’s time for new noise limits on outdoor bars off Duval.”